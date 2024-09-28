Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > World Padel League comes to Mumbai

World Padel League comes to Mumbai!!

Updated on: 28 September,2024 04:34 PM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

World Padel League partners with Wizcraft Entertainment to host its Second Season in Mumbai

World Padel League comes to Mumbai!!

World Padel League

Listen to this article
World Padel League comes to Mumbai!!
x
00:00

Following the tremendous success of its inaugural season at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the World Padel League, in collaboration with Wizcraft Entertainment, is thrilled to announce its second season, set to take place in Mumbai, India.


With Padel as the world’s fastest-growing sport, The World Padel League is being supported by the Indian Padel Federation and the second season will feature top male and female Padel players from across the world, competing in franchise teams. There will also be a live music concert alongside the thrilling Padel action, scheduled to be held at the NESCO Center, Mumbai from February 6th to 9th, 2025.


A perfect combination of high-octane Padel action and world-class entertainment, the World Padel League is a product of the creators of the World Tennis League.


Also Read: Musheer Khan stable after road accident but set to miss Irani Cup, initial Ranji Trophy games

As the 'Greatest Show on Court' comes to India, the World Padel League is also delighted to announce its partners for the upcoming season. Wizcraft Entertainment, a leading event and festival organiser would lead the initiative with Eva Live as the concert partner and Zomato Live as the ticketing partner for this first-of-its-kind sports and music event.

"We are thrilled to bring the World Padel League to Mumbai for its second season. After the resounding success in Dubai, we are confident that this one-of-a-kind sporting and music event will be a huge hit in India as well. Padel in India is on the rise, and we are proud to bring the 'Greatest Show on Court' to India," expressed Navdeep Arneja, COO, World Padel League.

Welcoming the partners onboard, Navdeep said, "We are also delighted to have the support of our esteemed partners—Indian Padel Federation, Wizcraft, Eva Live, NESCO, and Zomato Live. With their expertise we are looking forward to making the World Padel League Season 2 a grand success."

Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President, Indian Padel Federation said, "Padel has been rapidly rising in India, and more people are increasingly interested in taking up the sport. With the World Padel League coming to India, it shows Padel's growing popularity in the country. This event will not only showcase top talent from around the globe but also inspire more Indian fans to engage with the sport. We are really excited about the World Padel League's debut in India, and I'm confident it will leave a lasting impact on Padel in India."

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder Wizcraft Group said, "We are honoured to be a part of the World Padel League's debut in India. The first season was a huge success in Dubai, and we will leave no stone unturned to make it even more exciting as the second season comes to our country. What excites us the most is the fusion of high-octane sports and high-intensity live music entertainment—no other event in the world offers this combination. It is a great opportunity for us to put on a spectacle like this for our passionate Indian crowd."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai india sports news Indian Sports News International Sports News dubai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK