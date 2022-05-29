And it was all yellow

Have a mangoficient summer with these seasonal hits at your favourite places

Representative Image

Mango goes vegan

Yogisattva’s seasonal mango menu has organic, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free dishes like Jamaican jerk jackfruit and mango wrap; yaki onigiri and desserts like a mango and coconut laddoos; and vegan mango pista kulfi.

PRICE: Rs 305 onwards

WHERE: Yogisattva Cafe, 7th Floor, Pinnacle House 15th Road, Khar

On top of the world

Foo’s Mt. Foo-ji, is a mango dessert platter inspired by Japan’s Mt Fuji and comprises a special mango pudding that comes topped with vanilla, hazelnut, and coconut ice cream, their signature sesame marble cheesecake, and a hazelnut dome.

PRICE: Rs 550 onwards

WHERE: All Foo outlets

Summer in the sun

Nara Thai’s fourth edition of the Mango Summer Menu features an extensive menu of sweet and savoury mango dishes including soup, appetizers, curry, staples, and a dessert. Yon can try their refreshing mango and avocado salad to crispy squid with mango sriracha and the grilled chicken skewer with mango salsa; end your meal with their signature mango sticky rice drizzled with sweetened coconut milk and a handful of roasted sesame seeds.

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

WHERE: Nara BKC and Nara Colaba

Give us our bread

The Bread Bar’s Mango Cheesecake has fresh alphonso on a classic New York Style Baked cheesecake; the classic mango tart is gluten-free and features a coconut-filled mango custard and raspberry coulis, and their choux pastry is filled with freshly squeezed mangoes and home-made custard inside.

PRICE: Rs 150 onwards

WHERE: The Bread Bar, Chembur

Dig into delight

Mad Over Donuts’ mango donuts come in flavours like mango ganache-filled mango dolly; milk chocolate-based mango bloom and mango diction, loaded with mango ganache dipped in white chocolate.

PRICE: Rs 125 onwards

WHERE: Available at all outlets

Trip to the tropics

Yauatcha’s Mango and Mascarpone ice cream is an indulgent medley of flavour and silky smooth texture as fresh mango meets rich cream and mascarpone cheese, reminiscent of a dreamy holiday in the sun.

PRICE: Rs 850 onwards

WHERE: Yauatcha, BKC

Going on a vacay

Bombay Sweet Shop’s mango vacation collection features classic as well as contemporary sweets like mango Jim Jam barfi, mango kheer kadam, mango moti paak, mango shrikhand, mango tamarind jujubes, and mango lychee ghevar tart among others.

PRICE: Rs 140 onwards

Order: www.bombaysweetshop.com

Freaking good

145’s Freakshake festival has a mango flavoured one that’s topped with Oreo, waffle, sprinkles, ice cream, whipped cream and what not to blow your mind.

PRICE: Rs 295 onwards

WHERE: 145 Cafe, Kala Ghoda

Manic for mangoes

The Resort’s Mango Mania features treats like mango fruit tart, spicy mango salad, mango pastry, and fresh mango diced with ice cream with the finest hand-picked mangoes.

PRICE: Rs 150 onwards

WHERE: The Resort, Malad

Get cheesy

Love and Cheesecake’s delicious cheesecake varieties in mango flavour often fly off the shelf so they are a must have, but you can also try their fresh mango chocolate cake.

PRICE: Rs 2400 onwards

WHERE: Available at all outlets

Take a chill pill

Cafe 49’s summer special menu has smoothie bowls, layered mango cream cheese and chocolate fudge, mango chipotle bonbons, mango chocolate parfait, raw mango cilantro hummus and a pink mango mocktail too.

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

WHERE: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Scoop of love

Natural’s mango ice cream is freshly churned ice cream with real lphonso mango pieces, filled with the goodness of nature and handpicked ingredients.

PRICE: Rs 65 onwards

WHERE: Available at all outlets

Go traditional

Rajdhani’s full-fledged mango festival, Aamlicious has the city’s best aamras. They also have a few desi sweets in mango flavour to finish your meal

PRICE: Rs 599 onwards

WHERE: Available at all outlets