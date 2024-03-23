Spring into celebrations with these Easter eats

Representation Pic

Bunny kisses and Easter wishes

Homeboy special

On À la Nestor’s Easter lunch menu is roast chicken legs, Coq au vin, BBQ pork ribs, and corned tongue. This Malad-based cloud kitchen by chef Nestor Dias specialises in modern and traditional cuisines.

>>>

À la Nestor’s

PRICE: R850 onwards

TO ORDER: 9820539156

Take on traditional

Hop into for a good time with the Easter menu at COU COU By Oberoi. Enjoy fun Easter eggs, Easter cupcakes, traditional Simnel and carrot cakes, hot cross buns; Savoury delights include Scotch eggs, risotto alla Milanese, ham and cheese sandwich in ciabatta and spanakopita.

>>>

COU COU By Oberoi

PRICE: R400 onwards

TO ORDER: 9082856979

Of bentos and DIYs

This year for Easter, The Pink Rosette has an egg-citing Easter Collection. From bento cakes to cupcakes and cookies, and a fun DIY cookie kit that comes with frostings and sprinkles, there are several options for all kinds of celebrations, be it a party or a small get-together with your loved ones.

>>>

The Pink Rosette

PRICE: Rs 600 onwards

TO ORDER: 7718077776

What’s in your basket?

Home chef Nolencia Pereira’s Love at First Bite has rocky road eggs, cake fudge, rum fudge, vodka shot, marzipan egg, rum fruit and nut, brownie egg, solid chocolate, bunny, solid chocolate, marzipan bonnets, marzipan chickens and marzipan bunny.

>>>

Love at First Bite

PRICE: Rs 150 onwards

TO ORDER: 9022281213