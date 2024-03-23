Breaking News
Mumbai: Last survivor of septic tank death in Malad dies
Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
Fugitive Gangster Prasad Pujari back to Mumbai from China
Mumbai: Is illegal work on at Aarey’s Picnic Garden again?
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Bunny kisses and Easter wishes
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bunny kisses and Easter wishes

Updated on: 24 March,2024 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi |

Top

Spring into celebrations with these Easter eats

Bunny kisses and Easter wishes

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Bunny kisses and Easter wishes
x
00:00

Homeboy special


On À la Nestor’s Easter lunch menu is roast chicken legs, Coq au vin, BBQ pork ribs, and corned tongue. This Malad-based cloud kitchen by chef Nestor Dias specialises in modern and traditional cuisines.
>>>
À la Nestor’s
PRICE: R850 onwards
TO ORDER: 9820539156


Take on traditional


Hop into for a good time with the Easter menu at COU COU By Oberoi. Enjoy fun Easter eggs, Easter cupcakes, traditional Simnel and carrot cakes, hot cross buns; Savoury delights  include Scotch eggs, risotto alla Milanese, ham and cheese sandwich in ciabatta and spanakopita.
>>>
COU COU By Oberoi
PRICE: R400 onwards
TO ORDER: 9082856979

Of bentos and DIYs

This year for Easter, The Pink Rosette has an egg-citing Easter Collection. From bento cakes to cupcakes and cookies, and a fun DIY cookie kit that comes with frostings and sprinkles, there are several options for all kinds of celebrations, be it a party or a small get-together with your loved ones.
>>>
The Pink Rosette
PRICE: Rs 600 onwards
TO ORDER: 7718077776

What’s in your basket?

Home chef Nolencia Pereira’s Love at First Bite has rocky road eggs, cake fudge, rum fudge, vodka shot, marzipan egg, rum fruit and nut, brownie egg, solid chocolate, bunny, solid chocolate, marzipan bonnets, marzipan chickens and marzipan bunny.
>>>
Love at First Bite
PRICE: Rs 150 onwards
TO ORDER: 9022281213

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Food
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK