Celebrate at sea: Explore these 4 unique options to plan your party this season

With cool winds and party season around the corner, plan your weekends on board boats or yachts that take you out to sea for the perfect soiree

Witnessing the power of the sea

Zia Hajeebhoy, director of Aquasail, says that Mumbai is blessed with 8 months of sailing weather. “For those who are sailors at heart, every day is a good weather day.” Aquasail offers beginner sailing sessions, corporate sessions, and even wedding celebrations atop their fleet of 80 boats. “Sailing is all about the experience of witnessing the sea.” The company teaches you to sail in three days, and also offers a membership for those who want to connect with other sailing enthusiasts.

WHEN: On-demand

BOARDING-POINT: Gateway of India

PRICE: Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000 onwards

TO BOOK: aquasailindia.com

Skyline views with your friends

Yacht Club Mumbai offers sunrise sailing sessions for lovers of early-morning rides on the sea. Set sail from Jetty No. 5 at 7 AM, when the city still sleeps and its skyline is covered in hazy mist. The sailing session is an opportunity to watch the sunrise from the deck of the yacht as it cruises across the sea, while the city awakens slowly on land. The sailboats carry groups of five, so you’ll need to bring along a group of four other friends.

WHEN: Dec 1 to 23, 7.00 AM onwards

BOARDING-POINT: Jetty No. 5, Opposite Taj Mahal Hotel

PRICE: Rs 4,500 for a group of five people

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Ahoy sailor!

Avennue Sailing Club offers a wide range of sailing activities to go on with your friends, family or significant other. These include sailing, cruising, speed boat rides, fishing charter tours and learning to sail. The routes include Gateway of India, Mandwa, Alibaug and other areas of the Mumbai Harbour, as well as trips to off-shore destinations such as the Elephanta Caves.

What: Avennue’s Sea Tourism packages

WHEN: Till Dec 23, 11 AM-8 PM

Where: Gateway of India

Price: Rs 8,000 upwards

Conquer the waves

Adventure Geek, a Colaba based adventure outfit, has started accepting orders for private parties on board their yachts. This can be for anything from a day out at sea to a birthday, anniversary or reunion party. Yachts leave the Gateway of India every two hours from 7 am to 6 pm, and you can book one for two people up to as many as 40 people. “We provide decorations as per the occasion, along with add-ons such as cakes, flowers and fruit champagne. We have lovely weather to look forward to and will be accepting bookings till April next year,” says Adventure Geek founder Vinay Gupta. Charges range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the number of people.

What: Sailing in Mumbai by Adventure Geek

When: Every day, 7 AM to 6 PM

Where: Gateway of India

To book: adventuregeek.in

Price: Rs 4,000-Rs 15,000