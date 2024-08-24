Handbags to comic books: Discover unique accessories and experiences on these platforms

For the uninitiated, Dutch painter Piet Mondrian’s ‘Neoplasticism’ around 1914 represented a universal language through abstraction, capturing the essence of nature and human experience

Compiled by Debjani Paul, Anadya Narain and Anand Singh

Art meets fashion in the geometric glamour of primary colours and clean lines with De Stijl-inspired handbags from the slow fashion brand Tokiké. These minimalist pieces in the Jack In The Block collection by Creative Director Riyaz Merchant break away from the usual neutrals and plain block colours to draw inspiration from the De Stijl movement, which he encountered in the logos of railway stations during his trip to Italy. Merchant found a sophisticated madness in Mondrian’s art, reflecting the essence of De Stijl, and infused it with a Tokiké twist to create unique pieces for creators to make their own.

For the uninitiated, Dutch painter Piet Mondrian’s ‘Neoplasticism’ around 1914 represented a universal language through abstraction, capturing the essence of nature and human experience. Statement, spacious, and versatile—these handbags epitomise the freethinking creator spirit and are for those unafraid to add colour to their monochromatic society and challenge the status quo. Made from cotton canvas and polyester/nylon, these functional fashion bags are handcrafted with upcycled fabrics sourced from top mills, yarn-dyed and stitched together for durability, ready to take you from work to vacation and everywhere in between.

tokike.com

Hanky panky

Add a quirky touch to your daily style with Hex-a-Fun’s handkerchiefs for men and women. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, their vibrant hankies are not just kind to your skin but are also eco-friendly. The brand turns other everyday accessories, like stoles, socks, and luggage covers into statements of individuality. Their hankies boast eye-catching prints and will surely add personality to your daily wardrobe. From popping colours to splashy prints, there are a slew of options to choose from. Who thought a daily pocket item could also reveal your fun side?

hexafunstyles.com

Is drying your hair trying your patience?



Pic/Rane Ashish

Blow drying your hair doesn’t need to be an arm workout anymore. Anyone with long hair—especially curly-haired folk—dreads wash days in the monsoon because of how long it takes to air dry. The only alternative used to be to manually blow dry your hair, ending up with aching arms. If this sounds like you, here’s a novel solution that’ll help you dry your hair—hands free—in 20 minutes. It’s a satin bonnet that goes over your head with a hose that connects to any blow dryer. The hot air from the dryer inflates the bonnet and evenly dries your hair from roots to tips, and it can all be done on the lowest heat setting. Not only does this leave your arms and attention free to do other tasks, like answer an email or put on some mascara, but it also ensures minimum frizz and maximum curl definition because there’s no disturbance to the hair while drying it. As a bonus, it comes in many fun prints at a standard Rs 750.

Curlyn.in

Become a trivia titan

Calling all trivia buffs! Get ready to meet your new obsession, Sporcle! This quiz platform lets you test your knowledge and even make your own quizzes about everything under the sun—pop culture, sports, geography, entertainment, languages, gaming, you name it. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your math skills or plunge into a totally random category, Sporcle’s got you covered. It’s so much fun, you’ll forget you’re actually learning. Fancy a movie quiz? Check. Want to jam out with a 1982 synth pop classic quiz? Done. Rack up badges, top leaderboards and even mingle with the quiz-loving community!

Sporcle.com

Comics, unleashed

Explosm is a one-stop shop for comic enthusiasts. Here, you can enjoy a free comic every day! Known for its hilarious and often irreverent content all over social media, Explosm caters to readers looking for a daily chuckle. But for those with a creative spark, the website offers the option to generate bespoke comics, too. You can craft your own bespoke comic strips here with simple steps mentioned on the website. With Explosm, you can let your creativity run wild while getting your daily fix of laughter!

explosm.net