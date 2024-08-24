Daag achhe hain

We tried to keep our little ones entertained and learning with this reusable colouring pages kit that offers easy clean-up and on the go convenience

On a rainy day, when even doing ten different indoor activities still leaves parents of young kids checking the clock at 11 am, you know the struggle of finding something new and engaging is real. On a friend’s recommendation, we called for the Dabble Reusable Colouring Pages Kit. Made by moms for moms (ahem, kids)—it came with the promise to keep children away from the screen for some time.

This kit features 20 nature-themed colouring pages designed to ignite the imaginations of toddlers and preschoolers. With big and simple art prompts, these pages are perfect for our crafty little one’s tiny hands. The story-inspired scenes bring the wonders of a garden—from beetles to sunrises—to life. When one round of artwork is done, we click pictures and wipe the sheet clean with a wet tissue, and they are ready for another round of fun.

We like that these sheets are compact and travel-friendly, and the pages are ideal for on-the-go creativity. Accompanying them are eight non-toxic finger paints that encourage and colour creation, and they come in mess-free squeezy bottles. We took them in the car to meet Nani over the weekend, and they were handy during a recent restaurant outing.

We add our spin and make them tell a story based on the images; and the colours they have used for each scene. This fosters language development while also working on positive self-image and fine motor skills. Interestingly, the sheets and paints smell of natural textures and fragrances from coconut and sweet orange oil, which act as sensory stimulation and enhance multi-sensory perception. The best part? The paint comes off effortlessly from the skin, so it keeps our OCD in check too.

PRICE: Rs 399

TO ORDER: dabbleplayart.com