Mumbai Monsoon: Not an outdoor person? Here are 5 indoor activities and experiences to enjoy in the city on a rainy day

Mumbai Monsoon: If you don't like outdoor activities during monsoon, here are five indoor experiences in Mumbai you can choose instead

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Mumbai monsoon is romanticised, both in movies and real life. From strolling at Marine Drive to hiking at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the city offers numerous monsoon experiences for people who love outdoor activities. However, not everyone likes to step out or get drenched on a rainy day. Just because you are not an outdoor person during monsoon doesn’t mean there is nothing you can do in the city. Here are five indoor activities and experiences in Mumbai you can choose instead.

Indoor Games

Rain may have foiled your plan to play outdoor with your friends. But fret not! You can enjoy indoor games instead. There are many spots in the city that offer a range of indoor sports and hattke games. Some of these arcades and sports arenas also serve food and drinks.

Where

Smaaash, Lower Parel – Bowling, Box Cricket, Arcade Games, VR Experience

Bounce, Malad West – Indoor Action-Adventure Activities (Trampoline Park)

Zero Latency, Lower Parel – VR Games

What The Fun, Ghatkopar – Laser Tag

Cultural Experiences

Mumbai is home to some of the country’s most renowned cultural centres. Head out to these destinations to enjoy shows and performances across theatre, music and dance.

Where

National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Bandra Kurla Complex (Shows resume from mid-July)

Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

(Head to their websites to check upcoming events and shows.)

Art Exhibitions and Museums

You will find multiple art exhibits and showcases at any given time in Mumbai. From iconic art galleries and museums to new-age studios, history and art lovers can opt to spend time at indoor exhibitions on a rainy day.

Where

Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort

National Gallery of Modern Art, Fort

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahlaya (CSMVS), Fort

Art and Charlie, Bandra

Method, Kala Ghoda and Bandra

Indoor Activities in Malls

Malls are the perfect place for indoor shopping. But apart from that, there are other fun experiences you can opt for like gaming and watching movies.

Where

R City, Ghatkopar – Kidzania, Snow Kingdom

Infiniti Mall, Malad – Fun City (rides and games for children)

Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla – Mystery Rooms (escape room)

Cafés and Restaurants

Don’t like stepping out in the rain but love experiencing it from the inside? Sit comfortably at a café and sip on your favourite coffee or hot chocolate while enjoying the views and the pitter patter of rain. There are various cafés in Mumbai that offer unique experiences like board games and books to read.

Where

Theobroma, Multiples Outlets

The Chocolate Heaven, Mahim

Coffee by Di Bella, Multiple Outlets

Nude Food Café, Dadar

Pair A Dice Café, Andheri and Powai (board games)

The Yoga Studio, Bandra (fitness activities)

