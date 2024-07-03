Mumbai Monsoon: Not an outdoor person? Here are 5 indoor activities and experiences to enjoy in the city on a rainy day

Mumbai Monsoon: If you don't like outdoor activities during monsoon, here are five indoor experiences in Mumbai you can choose instead
Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)
Mumbai monsoon is romanticised, both in movies and real life. From strolling at Marine Drive to hiking at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the city offers numerous monsoon experiences for people who love outdoor activities. However, not everyone likes to step out or get drenched on a rainy day. Just because you are not an outdoor person during monsoon doesn’t mean there is nothing you can do in the city. Here are five indoor activities and experiences in Mumbai you can choose instead.
Also Read: MIDDAY EXPLAINS: Why is nutrition important during the monsoon season? Mumbai nutritionists tell you how to boost immunity
ADVERTISEMENT
Indoor Games
Rain may have foiled your plan to play outdoor with your friends. But fret not! You can enjoy indoor games instead. There are many spots in the city that offer a range of indoor sports and hattke games. Some of these arcades and sports arenas also serve food and drinks.
Where
Smaaash, Lower Parel – Bowling, Box Cricket, Arcade Games, VR Experience
Bounce, Malad West – Indoor Action-Adventure Activities (Trampoline Park)
Zero Latency, Lower Parel – VR Games
What The Fun, Ghatkopar – Laser Tag
Cultural Experiences
Mumbai is home to some of the country’s most renowned cultural centres. Head out to these destinations to enjoy shows and performances across theatre, music and dance.
Where
National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Bandra Kurla Complex (Shows resume from mid-July)
Prithvi Theatre, Juhu
(Head to their websites to check upcoming events and shows.)
Art Exhibitions and Museums
You will find multiple art exhibits and showcases at any given time in Mumbai. From iconic art galleries and museums to new-age studios, history and art lovers can opt to spend time at indoor exhibitions on a rainy day.
Where
Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort
National Gallery of Modern Art, Fort
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahlaya (CSMVS), Fort
Art and Charlie, Bandra
Method, Kala Ghoda and Bandra
Indoor Activities in Malls
Malls are the perfect place for indoor shopping. But apart from that, there are other fun experiences you can opt for like gaming and watching movies.
Where
R City, Ghatkopar – Kidzania, Snow Kingdom
Infiniti Mall, Malad – Fun City (rides and games for children)
Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla – Mystery Rooms (escape room)
Cafés and Restaurants
Don’t like stepping out in the rain but love experiencing it from the inside? Sit comfortably at a café and sip on your favourite coffee or hot chocolate while enjoying the views and the pitter patter of rain. There are various cafés in Mumbai that offer unique experiences like board games and books to read.
Where
Theobroma, Multiples Outlets
The Chocolate Heaven, Mahim
Coffee by Di Bella, Multiple Outlets
Nude Food Café, Dadar
Pair A Dice Café, Andheri and Powai (board games)
The Yoga Studio, Bandra (fitness activities)
Also Read: Heritage goes trendy: How Mumbai’s iconic restaurants stay relevant in changing times