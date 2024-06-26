Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Heritage goes trendy How Mumbais iconic restaurants stay relevant in changing times

Heritage goes trendy: How Mumbai’s iconic restaurants stay relevant in changing times

Premium

Updated on: 26 June,2024 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

At a time when Mumbai boasts of restaurants in every far-reaching area that goes beyond South Mumbai, diners are spoilt for choice. However, heritage restaurants that have stood the test of time are doing more to slowly open doors wide open for every kind of diner. With major or subtle tweaks to not only their menus but also interior design

Heritage goes trendy: How Mumbai’s iconic restaurants stay relevant in changing times

Earlier this year, Gaylord reopened its doors with a new look and updated menu catering to the changing times. Photo Courtesy: Gaylord

At a time when Mumbai is seeing restaurants and bars sprouting at every nook and corner in the city, there is a change simmering among heritage hotels and restaurants in Mumbai. While renovations are always a part of maintaining any structures, some of the city’s most popular dining spots are going through much more not only with the food menu but also with their interior décor that carries a touch of old but not without catering to the evolving consumer. It is one that involves Millennials and Gen-Z – the latter is even known to dictate their likes and dislikes as compared to the earlier generations, simply because of the abundance in choices that allow them the luxury of visiting restaurants in the suburbs instead of going all the way to South Mumbai. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style indian food mumbai food Food Lifestyle news Food and drink churchgate marine drive

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK