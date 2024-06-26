At a time when Mumbai boasts of restaurants in every far-reaching area that goes beyond South Mumbai, diners are spoilt for choice. However, heritage restaurants that have stood the test of time are doing more to slowly open doors wide open for every kind of diner. With major or subtle tweaks to not only their menus but also interior design

Earlier this year, Gaylord reopened its doors with a new look and updated menu catering to the changing times. Photo Courtesy: Gaylord

At a time when Mumbai is seeing restaurants and bars sprouting at every nook and corner in the city, there is a change simmering among heritage hotels and restaurants in Mumbai. While renovations are always a part of maintaining any structures, some of the city’s most popular dining spots are going through much more not only with the food menu but also with their interior décor that carries a touch of old but not without catering to the evolving consumer. It is one that involves Millennials and Gen-Z – the latter is even known to dictate their likes and dislikes as compared to the earlier generations, simply because of the abundance in choices that allow them the luxury of visiting restaurants in the suburbs instead of going all the way to South Mumbai.