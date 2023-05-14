mid-day’s papas dip into books that remind them why parenting can be fun

Mumbai fathers dip into books that remind them why parenting can be fun

Bhupen Patel, 46

Editor Crime & Investigations, mid-day

Daughter: Tushhta, 12

As the husband of a hardworking woman who is fully immersed in her work, I am often referred to as the “mom” of our daughter in our household. Reading this book, I found myself connecting deeply with the quotes attributed to a mother, and I wholeheartedly agree with the statement that “dads make good moms too”. As parents of a growing child, we experience many ups and downs in life. This book offers guidance on how to overcome challenges and live in the moment. It also prepares parents for the inevitable moment when their children become more independent and the sweet scent of the newborn becomes a distant memory. It helps us imagine what our homes will be like without our most beloved family member. I also strongly believe at times, that children should come with a manual and a pause button, as the book suggests.

Ashwin Ferro, 44

Deputy Sports Editor, mid-Day

Son: Zash, 16

Daughter: Zysha, 8

The book of parent quotations is a brilliant mix of humour and very relatable facts, making it almost impossible to put down. There’s a quote in it for every kind of parent—be it the helicopter-style or the independence-loving ones. There are a lot of brilliant lines to pick from and that resonated with me, but if I have to choose one, it has to be this: “You don’t need to have a perfect house, be a perfect parent or dish out big bucks to raise awesome kids. You just need to be there when they need you.” As parents, we always wonder if a 1-BHK or a 2-BHK or even bigger is enough for our children. We always wonder if we will be able to afford their rising pocket money expenses as they grow into their teens and beyond. This quote aptly takes care of it all. In short, it is most reassuring that I’m not a bad parent or better still, none of us are.