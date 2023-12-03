Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Divided we fall

Divided, we fall

Updated on: 03 December,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi |

Top

A must-read for those who want to educate themselves about the strife faced by India’s largest minority

Divided, we fall

An activist at Shaheen Bagh protesting the ban on hijabs in schools and colleges in Karnataka

Listen to this article
Divided, we fall
x
00:00

We read this book in the week that the Uttar Pradesh government banned the sale of halal-certified foods in the state. Author Ziya Us Salam’s Being Muslim in Hindu India–A Critical View (Harper Collins, Rs 599), hence speaks to us. In the preface, he mentions, “It took a long time, maybe more than 60 years, and a succession of leaders of various political parties, but the realisation dawned on the community that it had no godfathers in independent India”.


Ziya Us Salam
Ziya Us Salam


The author, a senior journalist and noted literary and social commentator, presents a cynical but courageous reminder of the challenges that India’s largest minority community faces under Hindu majoritarianism. Chapter by chapter, he documents crimes targeted towards the community, and instances of denial of justice in recent times. 


From political marginalisation to refuting medieval history to damage done to houses of worship, and issues of jamaat and the hijab, and protests against the NRC and CAA— it’s provoking to read what this writer witnesses at the grassroot level. While this book is for everyone who stands for a secular India, it is more so for the protected privileged—to be aware of certain facts. As one says, information is knowledge.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Food and drink indian food

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK