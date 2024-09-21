Flat 10 per cent OFF At: BlueBop Cafe When: MON TO THURS Where: Khar West Price: Starting Rs 1,200 FOR TWO Call: 93722 02586

Representation Pic

Listen to this article From food to culture: Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this week x 00:00

Explore and Click

ADVERTISEMENT

Join Wildnest Mumbai’s Butterfly Trail and Macrophotography at Maharashtra Nature Park this September. This guided walking tour is perfect for nature enthusiasts of all ages, featuring biodiversity exploration and the chance to enhance your macro photography skills.

>>>

Where: Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi

When: September 22 and 29

Price: Rs 600 onwards

To Book: urbanaut.app

The deli heist

Ever felt the Monday blues take over your body? Ever wished that you could just bring the weekend back? Well now you can! The Deli Heist is coming to Smoke House Deli in Pali Hill, and it’s far from your average Monday night. Picture this: an evening of smooth drinks, sharp minds, and cunning strategies, all wrapped up in a thrilling game of Mafia. So, gather your friends, sharpen your instincts, and prepare for a night of playful intrigue and unpredictable twists.

>>>

Where: Smoke House Deli, Pali Hill

When: September 30, 8-10 PM

Price: Rs 399 (full cover)

To Book: insider.in

Mumbai’s Grant history

Hosted by Walks by Yooti, Grant Central is a night walking tour of the historic Grant Road neighborhood in Mumbai. This guided tour explores the area’s gritty and cinematic past, highlighting lesser-known histories—starting at Modern Lunch Home and ends at Kennedy Bridge, with a focus.

>>>

WHERE: From Modern Lunch Home to Grant Road.

WHEN: September 28 , 8 PM

PRICE: Rs 1,099

To Book: urbanaut.app

Musical surge

Get ready for a sonic experience like no other at NEW WORLD ORDER 17.0! Catch electrifying performances by Corner Café Chronicles, Lotus & Lazy Pockets at antiSOCIAL, Mumbai, on September 26. From electro-rock fusion to ambient grooves, these artists are pushing boundaries and creating an atmosphere that will leave you energised and inspired.

>>>

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai

WHEN: September 26, 8 PM

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

To Book: insider.in

Elevate your biryani game!

Read to become a biryani master? Join this 2-day culinary experience at the Cho Bee Labs Academy and learn to craft mouthwatering Hyderabadi and Kolkata biryanis from scratch! Learn how to marinate, layer and cook like a pro while mastering traditional side dishes like Mirchi Ka Salan and Raita.

>>>

WHERE: CHO Bee Labs Academy, Andheri

WHEN: September 23-24

PRICE: Rs 3,950 onwards

To Book: insider.in