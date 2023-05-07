From Fanta Maggi to Chilli Garlic Maggi: Here’s what happened when we tried viral Maggi trends

Fanta maggi? Aisa bhi hota hai. We tried out the current Maggi trends circulating around on the Web, and here’s the verdict

With new variations of the instant noodles popping up on social media every day, we decided to test out two of the recipes that we found were being used most commonly. And in the interests of fearless journalism, we chose one that sounded lip-smacking—chilli garlic Maggi, and the other that has been giving nightmares to many a purist—Fanta Maggi.

While hardcore instant noodle lovers have always steadfastly refused to add anything to their recipe, be it vegetables, ketchup, cheese or butter, it was the sizzling oil trend on the internet that first drew our attention to chilli garlic Maggi. As a result, we fear we may never go back to the original.



Chilli Garlic Maggi

For this, we assembled chopped garlic, chilli flakes, chilli powder, soy sauce and vinegar in a bowl, and poured hot oil over the mixture. Next, we added the Maggi masala and pre-boiled noodles, gave it a good mix and lost ourselves in the explosion of flavours on our tongue.

On the other hand, with no small amount of trepidation, we set forth on the perilous journey towards Fanta Maggi. Most, if not all, videos on the internet showed users sautéing vegetables in oil first, so we some asafetida (hing) on hot oil, chucked in garlic followed by chopped onions and tomatoes. After a good stir, we poured around 100 ml of Fanta, taking care not to add too much due to the high sugar content.

Feeling like a sinner, we added the noodles and tastemaker, stirred everything again and covered the pan, letting it cook on a low flame for around three minutes. Surprisingly, the taste was not as bad as the mind had feared, and was actually reminiscent of chicken sweet and sour; a Chinese dish that was widely preferred in the ’90s but seems to have disappeared, now.