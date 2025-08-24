Balancing Sabai Sabai ease with Chalta Hai energy, this new Thai spot finds its flavour in Mumbai

For over a month now, our feeds are filled with friends and family of the brand, posting delicious photos of Banng in Bandra as our girl, two-Michelin-starred Chef Garima Arora returns home (yes, she is a Mumbai girl) with flavours of Bangkok, in partnership with restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani’s Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Earlier this year, we visited Banng’s Gurugram outlet at Horizon Center, and while it was a stellar experience, we’ll be honest at the risk of sounding partial — the Mumbai outlet feels even more flavour-packed and buzzing with energy, like a lively Bangkok night market, where sanuk (good time) is guaranteed.

Chef Garima Arora & Riyaaz Amlani

On the ground floor of the Mumbai outlet, the vibe is casual and welcoming and styled like a high-energy Thai cocktail bar. The kind of place you can walk into any day for a drink and a bite. It’s a terracotta-toned escape with artisanal metalwork, muted lighting, and lively murals that echo the warmth of a Bangkok hawker lane. The menu matches the mood: Thai dishes that are vibrant, playful, soulful, and full of energy.

Upstairs, the tempo slows for kin khao (Thai phrase for let’s eat) — Thai-style dining meant for sharing. Here, deep reds, bold textures, origami-inspired lights, and sculptural installations bring together the flamboyance of Bangkok’s nightlife with a playful nod to Indian artistry. The setting feels theatrical yet inviting, perfect for long, indulgent meals with family and friends of all ages. Plates are elevated and refined, designed to be shared and savoured, making every meal feel celebratory.

Manav Khanna, head chef, Banng with sous chefs from Thailand, Chaiya (l) and Athit Pinta

Both experiences are tied together by Studio Renesa, led by Principal Architect Sanchit Arora, who has created a space that flows effortlessly from intimate dining to high-energy, cocktail-fuelled nights. “The space itself really shaped what we could do,” says Amlani, adding, “Downstairs is relaxed, while upstairs is polished and slightly more formal. This two-level layout also gave us the freedom to play with different vibes and kitchens — something that wasn’t possible in our Gurugram space. Bangkok too is like that — a mix of refined elegance and vibrant street energy. Mumbai is different, of course, but a similar duality exists here: a refined side alongside a raw, lively underbelly. The design mirrors this contrast.”

For Amlani, it quickly became clear that Thai cuisine was the missing piece in the local dining landscape. There is curiosity about Thai cuisine. Bold, spicy, and layered, it is a cuisine that, like Indian food, speaks the language of flavour. Having already explored Mexican with Mezcalita, Thai felt like the natural next step.

Once the direction was set, Arora dived straight in, training intensively with 12–14-hour cooking sessions in Chiang Mai with Thai master Hanuman Aspler, a guardian of centuries-old recipes and techniques. The journey from concept to execution took seven to eight months. She built her knowledge from the ground up — mastering foundational flavour profiles to iconic dishes like the crab omelette. By the time she returned, Arora carried with her a razor-sharp vision for the menu — its flavour, balance, and intent. Since then, Banng has continued to evolve, expanding its repertoire with new dishes and a deeper emphasis on vegetarian offerings. The bar downstairs adds another dimension to the experience — casual, playful, and perfect for returning to again and again, with something fresh to discover each time.

Seafood White Curry

When Banng launched in Gurugram last year, Garima Arora — then seven months pregnant — shared over a Zoom call how Mumbai had always been the first choice, though Delhi became the location almost by chance. Today, with four-month-old Asmi and toddler Aham, she greets us with the same warmth and easy familiarity that make her conversations feel like catching up with an old friend. Between exchanges of motherhood notes, one can’t help but marvel at her pace: in just eight months, Arora has opened her first Indian restaurant, welcomed her second child, and continued steering Gaa, her two-Michelin-starred Bangkok restaurant, with unwavering strength. She humbly credits her family and team for her success.

With Banng, she makes a deliberate creative shift from the precision of fine dining to embrace a bold, high-energy restaurant rooted in flavour and fun. It’s also deeply personal for someone who built her career and life in Bangkok and is now bringing a taste of her adopted city back to India.

“Mumbai is where my journey began, so bringing Banng here is homecoming in the truest sense. The city is electric, layered, and endlessly inspiring — just like Bangkok,” she says.

A perfectionist at heart, Arora focuses on every detail — from pounding curry pastes by hand each week to sourcing only the freshest ingredients. Nothing comes out of a can. Carrying that vision forward is Executive Chef Manav Khanna, who trained under Arora at Gaa in Bangkok.

Crushed Cucumber & Watermelon Salad

In Mumbai, he applies the same fire-forward techniques and freshly pounded pastes to a menu that spans Thailand’s diverse culinary map. Seafood takes centre stage: from ceviche-style seabass to a Phuket seafood bucket brimming with prawns, clams, squid, and sweet potato.

We start with Tom Kha Pani Puri (Rs 350) — crisp puris filled with chilled coconut broth soup, herbs, and white oyster mushrooms. Every bite was an adventure in Thai flavours, anchored by the signature mala sensation — numbing, spicy, and utterly addictive. We had the Crushed Cucumber & Watermelon Salad (R280), a crisp, refreshing opener that balanced the heat beautifully. The Kanom Krok (Rs 320), crispy coconut pancakes paired with grilled broccoli and sweet corn, offered a playful, slightly sweet contrast.

Bloody Bang

The Gaeng Grob, a red okra curry with pineapple atop a crispy potato nest, delivered a surprising mix of textures, tang, and gentle spice. The Pattaya Nachos (Rs 380), smashed crispy rice wontons with a spicy avocado kick, were bold, crunchy, and perfectly addictive.

Seafood lovers were treated to the Yum Seabass (R710), a ceviche with a lively spicy seafood sauce, crispy onions, and garlic that made each bite zing. The Duck Salad (Rs 610) was tropical and refreshing, with juicy fruits and a cooling coconut dressing that tempered the heat.

Lod Chong Bingsu; (right) Tom Kha Pani Puri

The Yum Ma Kua Yao (Rs 450), smoky grilled eggplant with minced chicken and prawns in a seafood sauce, was rich, layered, and mouth-tingling. Even the simple vegetables—the Stir-Fried Morning Glory (Rs 380) and Stir-Fried Cabbage (R350) —carried hints of spice and aromatic charm.

The curries were next: Royal Green Curry (Rs 850), traditional and comforting, and our absolute favourite, the Seafood White Curry (Rs 1250), subtle yet fragrant, accented by grilled tomatoes. Dessert, Lod Chong Bingsu (Rs 650), was a gentle finish: milk snow with whipped coconut cream, pandan noodles, and sweet coconut sauce, cooling the palate after the fiery mala journey.

At the helm of the bar is Bangkok’s own, Attapon De-Silva, one of Asia’s most celebrated bartenders, better known as The Potion Master. With acclaimed spots like Teens of Thailand (Asia’s 50 Best Bars), Asia Today, Tax, and Independence to his name, he now brings his magic to Mumbai.

His menu is designed like a journey through sensations — fresh and fizzy; moody and boozy; and umami and yummy — because, as he puts it, a Bangkok night is never just one flavour. Highlights include the White Lotus Martini, a delicate mix of gin, white turmeric–infused Lillet Blanc, and garlic brine and The Andaman, a ‘sea in a glass’ creation with dry squid–infused vodka, guava, Nam Prik Nam Pla, coconut vinegar, and squid ink.

And for those skipping the spirits, there’s zero-proof cocktails like the Kung Fu Pandan — pandan, makrut lime, cucumber, coconut jelly, and fizz that prove the joy isn’t always in the booze.

The bar menu leans playful, with bites like Kanom Buang waffles, a DIY pulled jackfruit salad with coconut dressing, late-night Banng Cup Noodles, gooey cheese-and-ham cigar rolls inspired by Thailand’s 7/11 sandwiches, and crisp Banng-style crab cakes served with tangy plum sauce.

At the Ping Bar, the spirit of Bangkok’s skewer culture takes centre stage. For the adventurous, there’s also Sabai 7/11 Chaknas — authentic Thai packaged snacks flown in from Bangkok’s convenience stores, perfect to munch alongside a drink.

By the end of the meal and shoot, Arora has paid a quick visit to her infant, her toddler is back from play and is perched on her hip, and she has finished our shoot — all with a smile. While Bangkok may be home, Arora slips into routine in Gurugram and Mumbai with equal ease. So will she pause and take a break, now that Banng is in her city? Nah. Next up? Banng Bengaluru — because two cities just isn’t enough.

Banng Dining Room

Where: 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

Banng Bar: 12 pm to 1 am

(Opening soon)

Address: 15th Road, Khar

CALL: 9152084411