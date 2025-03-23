Celebrate regional Spring New Year with these delicious offerings

Soul food

Bring the warmth of home-cooked food as Spicy Sindhi honours Cheti Chand with festive favourites like sai bhaaji with bhuga rice, mutton keema koftas, and sweet treats like meetha lola and sev barfi, symbolising prosperity. Don’t miss the refreshing mogra sharbat.

Where: Spicy Sindhi

PRICE: Rs 590 onwards

TO ORDER: 9326962514

Festive feast

Celebrate Samsar Padvo (Konkani New Year) with an authentic GSB meal at Shenoy’s on March 30. Enjoy traditional dishes like dalitoy, khotto, tendli bibbo upkari, and the sweet delight of madgane, all served on a banana leaf. Dress code: Traditional wear.

WHERE: Shenoy’s, Worli

WHEN: 11 AM onwards (45-minute slots)

TO BOOK: 8291791716

Festival on a plate

Chef Jasleen Marwaha and her all-women chef squad bring you a festive feast celebrating Baisakhi, Pongal, Navroze, Gudi Padwa, Bihu, Vishu, and Pohela Boishakh. Expect dishes from Bihari, Assamese, Punjabi, Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin, and Kolhapuri cuisines.

WHERE: Folk, Kala Ghoda

WHEN: Till March 24

PRICE: Rs 500 per dish

TO BOOK: 9820453001

Mango mania

Naturals brings back its festive-special Amrakhand for Gudi Padwa, blending ripe mangoes with the creamy richness of shrikhand and a hint of elaichi.

WHERE: Naturals, all outlets

Price: Rs 80 onwards

Make it healthy

Celebrate with Mishtaa by Suman Agarwal’s nutritious laddoos. Choose from coconut, almond, or Pista for energy and heart health.

WHERE: Mishtaa

PRICE: Prices: Rs 760 onwards

TO ORDER: Selfcareindia.com