Celebrate regional Spring New Year in Mumbai with these delicious food menus

Celebrate regional Spring New Year in Mumbai with these delicious food menus

Updated on: 23 March,2025 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Top

Celebrate regional Spring New Year with these delicious offerings

Celebrate regional Spring New Year in Mumbai with these delicious food menus

Representation pic

Celebrate regional Spring New Year in Mumbai with these delicious food menus
Soul food


Bring the warmth of home-cooked food as Spicy Sindhi honours Cheti Chand with festive favourites like sai bhaaji with bhuga rice, mutton keema koftas, and sweet treats like meetha lola and sev barfi, symbolising prosperity. Don’t miss the refreshing mogra sharbat.
>>>
Where: Spicy Sindhi
PRICE: Rs 590 onwards
TO ORDER: 9326962514


Festive feast


Celebrate Samsar Padvo (Konkani New Year) with an authentic GSB meal at Shenoy’s on March 30. Enjoy traditional dishes like dalitoy, khotto, tendli bibbo upkari, and the sweet delight of madgane, all served on a banana leaf. Dress code: Traditional wear.
>>>
WHERE: Shenoy’s, Worli
WHEN: 11 AM onwards (45-minute slots)
TO BOOK: 8291791716

Festival on a plate

Chef Jasleen Marwaha and her all-women chef squad bring you a festive feast celebrating Baisakhi, Pongal, Navroze, Gudi Padwa, Bihu, Vishu, and Pohela Boishakh. Expect dishes from Bihari, Assamese, Punjabi, Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin, and Kolhapuri cuisines.
>>>
WHERE: Folk, Kala Ghoda
WHEN: Till March 24
PRICE: Rs 500 per dish 
TO BOOK: 9820453001

Mango mania

Naturals brings back its festive-special Amrakhand for Gudi Padwa, blending ripe mangoes with the creamy richness of shrikhand and a hint of elaichi. 
>>>
WHERE: Naturals, all outlets
Price: Rs 80 onwards

Make it healthy

Celebrate with Mishtaa by Suman Agarwal’s nutritious laddoos. Choose from coconut, almond, or Pista for energy and heart health. 
>>>
WHERE: Mishtaa 
PRICE: Prices: Rs 760 onwards
TO ORDER: Selfcareindia.com

Sunday Mid-Day indian food mumbai food Food gudi padwa Lifestyle news Food and drink

