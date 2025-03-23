Celebrate regional Spring New Year with these delicious offerings
Representation pic
Soul food
Bring the warmth of home-cooked food as Spicy Sindhi honours Cheti Chand with festive favourites like sai bhaaji with bhuga rice, mutton keema koftas, and sweet treats like meetha lola and sev barfi, symbolising prosperity. Don’t miss the refreshing mogra sharbat.
Where: Spicy Sindhi
PRICE: Rs 590 onwards
TO ORDER: 9326962514
Festive feast
Celebrate Samsar Padvo (Konkani New Year) with an authentic GSB meal at Shenoy’s on March 30. Enjoy traditional dishes like dalitoy, khotto, tendli bibbo upkari, and the sweet delight of madgane, all served on a banana leaf. Dress code: Traditional wear.
WHERE: Shenoy’s, Worli
WHEN: 11 AM onwards (45-minute slots)
TO BOOK: 8291791716
Festival on a plate
Chef Jasleen Marwaha and her all-women chef squad bring you a festive feast celebrating Baisakhi, Pongal, Navroze, Gudi Padwa, Bihu, Vishu, and Pohela Boishakh. Expect dishes from Bihari, Assamese, Punjabi, Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin, and Kolhapuri cuisines.
WHERE: Folk, Kala Ghoda
WHEN: Till March 24
PRICE: Rs 500 per dish
TO BOOK: 9820453001
Mango mania
Naturals brings back its festive-special Amrakhand for Gudi Padwa, blending ripe mangoes with the creamy richness of shrikhand and a hint of elaichi.
WHERE: Naturals, all outlets
Price: Rs 80 onwards
Make it healthy
Celebrate with Mishtaa by Suman Agarwal’s nutritious laddoos. Choose from coconut, almond, or Pista for energy and heart health.
WHERE: Mishtaa
PRICE: Prices: Rs 760 onwards
TO ORDER: Selfcareindia.com