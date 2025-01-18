What: Flat 15 per cent off; Where: Lake View Cafe, Westin Powai; Cost: Rs 2,500 for two CALL: 8657415264

Namaste with puppies

Get ready for the most pawsitively delightful experience—Yoga with Puppies by Pawasana! Flow through your poses as adoptable puppies frolic around, spreading joy, tail wags, and the occasional kiss. Every ticket supports local animal shelters, helping these furry yogis find loving homes. Mats are provided (or bring your own), and all ages are welcome—because there’s no age limit on loving animals.

WHEN: Jan 19

WHERE: Studio 23, Nariman Point

PRICE: Rs 999 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Music lovers, unite!

Soul Jams is where music lovers unite for an evening of pure bliss. Whether you’re strumming your guitar, singing your heart out, or just vibing to amazing performances, there’s a spot for everyone. With open mics, social mixers, and jam sessions, it’s all about connecting, creating, and celebrating in a warm, welcoming community.

WHEN: Jan 25

WHERE: Raasta Bombay, Khar

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BUY: insider.in

CAS comes home

Prepare for an evening of swoony, slow-burn melodies and lyrical mischief with Cigarettes After Sex. Their latest LP, X, spills all about a four-year romance—raw, wistful, and just a tad provocative. Grab your tickets for this amazing live performance!

WHEN: Jan 25

WHERE: MMRDA Ground, BKC

PRICE: Rs 4,999 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Loud and proud

Satrangi Mela is back, and it’s bringing all the fabulous vibes! Dive into vibrant flea markets, soak in dazzling drag performances, and celebrate the queer community in all its glory—with allies welcome too! Head to antiSOCIAL Mumbai, tag your squad, and let’s spread love, support local queer artists, and slay together!

WHEN: Jan 19

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

TO BUY: insider.in

Vinyl Nights

Thursday Vinyl Nights at Adagio is the perfect throwback to analogue culture and active listening. Discover a legendary artist or album, join in for trivia, quizzes, and fan discussions, and maybe even find your next playlist staple.

WHEN: Jan 23

WHERE: Adagio Lite, Bandra

PRICE: Rs 300

TO BUY: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Neelotpal Roy, Founder of Radical Skating Academy, skating mentor

AVAILABLE FOR: Skating classes in Mumbai

Contact: 93241 75462

Skating is carving out its space as a dynamic sport and a unique form of expression in Mumbai. “I started the Radical Skating Academy because of my deep passion for skating and the desire to share its transformative power with others. Skating has been a cornerstone of my life—it’s not just a sport but a source of freedom and self-expression,” says Neelotpal Roy, the founder of the Radical Skating Academy that has centres in Malad, Goregaon, Andheri West, and Marol. “Each centre is equipped with a safe and spacious skating area, and we maintain a fun and supportive environment for all our students” says Roy. The academy offers a variety of classes tailored to skaters of all skill levels.

RECOMMENDED BY: Rani Sivaraman—I am very happy to send my daughter for skating classes at Radical Skating Academy. The coaches are very professional and ensure personal attention is given to each child. Neelotpal sir is friendly and gets the best out of kids. My daughter looks forward to her skating classes each week. With his technique and expertise, he makes this sport look easy!