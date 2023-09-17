Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indulge in treats by these home chefs in Mumbai

This festive season, turn to these hand-picked home chefs who make all celebrations sweeter
Regional treats
Taking time out from her usual tiffin service, Geeta Shetty is taking special Ganeshotsav orders for delicious ukadiche modak and special dry
fruit modak.
>>>
Geeta’s Annapurna Tiffin
WHERE: Andheri
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 25 per piece onwards
TO ORDER: 9930234188
Taste of Maharashtra
Borivli-based homegrown brand Pranjali’s Paakkruti is back with the panch pakwaan spread, which includes sweets such as shrikhand, gulab jamun, and fried modak. They also have traditional snacks such as chiwda, chakli and namkeens.
>>>
Pranjali’s Paakkruti
WHERE: Borivli
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 25 onwards per piece
TO ORDER: 8169789028
Modak mania
Home Bakeology is offering a wide range of fusion sweets including pina colada and oreo modaks. They also have traditional treats like kala jamun, mathri, and a modern version of prasad modak cake.
>>>
Home Bakeology
WHERE: Chembur
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 850 onwards
TO ORDER: 7738013421
Meals on wheels
In the festive heart of the city where Lalbaughcha Raja reigns supreme, two sisters have started a food van that serves homemade sweet treats and family recipes. Their puranpolis, ukadiche modak and gulab jamun are everyone’s favourites.
>>>
Swami Samarth Food Van
WHERE: Lalbaugh
WHEN: Till September 30
PRICE: Rs 20 per piece
TO ORDER: 8356092117
Vegan stories
Meethi kahani offers guilt-free sweets sans dairy or refined sugar for the health-conscious devotees. They have varieties of laddoos, barfis, and modaks for all occassions. Go ahead
and indulge.
>>>
Meethi Kahani
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
TO ORDER: meethikahani.com
Chocolatey goodness
Oozing with chocolatey surprises, Frannica Bakes offers assorted modak boxes with the addition of modak-shaped cakes for a surprise twist in the prasad.
>>>
Frannica Bakes
WHERE: Mira Road
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 300 onwards
TO ORDER: @ frannica.bakes; Instagram
Something for everyone
Baxter Bakes is offering Ganpati prasad with a continental twist. Think modak-shaped chocolates in flavours such as dark chocolate, and ras malai to suit every palate.
>>>
Baxter Bakes
WHERE: Ulhasnagar, Thane
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 250 onwards
TO ORDER: 9076428119
A hamper of modaks
Cookies get a seasonal twist at this dessert shop. You can choose from a box of 11 and 21 modaks with flavours such as paan, gulkand, Nutella, and rose-flavoured modak hampers.
>>>
Cake me Away by Vira
WHERE: Vasai
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 201 onwards
TO ORDER: @cakemeawaybyviraa; Instagram