Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indulge in treats by these home chefs in Mumbai

This festive season, turn to these hand-picked home chefs who make all celebrations sweeter

Regional treats

Taking time out from her usual tiffin service, Geeta Shetty is taking special Ganeshotsav orders for delicious ukadiche modak and special dry

fruit modak.

Geeta’s Annapurna Tiffin

WHERE: Andheri

WHEN: Ongoing

PRICE: Rs 25 per piece onwards

TO ORDER: 9930234188

Taste of Maharashtra

Borivli-based homegrown brand Pranjali’s Paakkruti is back with the panch pakwaan spread, which includes sweets such as shrikhand, gulab jamun, and fried modak. They also have traditional snacks such as chiwda, chakli and namkeens.

Pranjali’s Paakkruti

WHERE: Borivli

WHEN: Ongoing

PRICE: Rs 25 onwards per piece

TO ORDER: 8169789028

Modak mania

Home Bakeology is offering a wide range of fusion sweets including pina colada and oreo modaks. They also have traditional treats like kala jamun, mathri, and a modern version of prasad modak cake.

Home Bakeology

WHERE: Chembur

WHEN: Ongoing

PRICE: Rs 850 onwards

TO ORDER: 7738013421

Meals on wheels

In the festive heart of the city where Lalbaughcha Raja reigns supreme, two sisters have started a food van that serves homemade sweet treats and family recipes. Their puranpolis, ukadiche modak and gulab jamun are everyone’s favourites.

Swami Samarth Food Van

WHERE: Lalbaugh

WHEN: Till September 30

PRICE: Rs 20 per piece

TO ORDER: 8356092117

Vegan stories

Meethi kahani offers guilt-free sweets sans dairy or refined sugar for the health-conscious devotees. They have varieties of laddoos, barfis, and modaks for all occassions. Go ahead

and indulge.

Meethi Kahani

WHEN: Ongoing

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO ORDER: meethikahani.com

Chocolatey goodness

Oozing with chocolatey surprises, Frannica Bakes offers assorted modak boxes with the addition of modak-shaped cakes for a surprise twist in the prasad.

Frannica Bakes

WHERE: Mira Road

WHEN: Ongoing

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

TO ORDER: @ frannica.bakes; Instagram

Something for everyone

Baxter Bakes is offering Ganpati prasad with a continental twist. Think modak-shaped chocolates in flavours such as dark chocolate, and ras malai to suit every palate.

Baxter Bakes

WHERE: Ulhasnagar, Thane

WHEN: Ongoing

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

TO ORDER: 9076428119

A hamper of modaks

Cookies get a seasonal twist at this dessert shop. You can choose from a box of 11 and 21 modaks with flavours such as paan, gulkand, Nutella, and rose-flavoured modak hampers.

Cake me Away by Vira

WHERE: Vasai

WHEN: Ongoing

PRICE: Rs 201 onwards

TO ORDER: @cakemeawaybyviraa; Instagram