Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman on Bullet enters Bandra Worli sea link, flashes ‘gun’ to cops
Mumbai: 39 hospitalised after fire breaks out in SRA building
Mumbai: School approaches HC, says it does not have to go by RTE Act
Palghar: Female cop raped, duped by fake godman, four others
Mumbai bids adieu to two decks full of memories
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Indulge in treats by these home chefs in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indulge in treats by these home chefs in Mumbai

Updated on: 17 September,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Top

This festive season, turn to these hand-picked home chefs who make all celebrations sweeter

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indulge in treats by these home chefs in Mumbai

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indulge in treats by these home chefs in Mumbai
x
00:00

Regional treats


Taking time out from her usual tiffin service, Geeta Shetty is taking special Ganeshotsav orders for delicious ukadiche modak and special dry 
fruit modak.
>>>
Geeta’s Annapurna Tiffin 
WHERE: Andheri
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 25 per piece onwards
TO ORDER: 9930234188


Taste of Maharashtra


Borivli-based homegrown brand Pranjali’s Paakkruti is back with the panch pakwaan spread, which includes sweets such as shrikhand, gulab jamun, and fried modak. They also have traditional snacks such as chiwda, chakli and namkeens.
>>>
Pranjali’s Paakkruti
WHERE: Borivli
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 25 onwards per piece
TO ORDER: 8169789028

Modak mania

Home Bakeology is offering a wide range of fusion sweets including pina colada and oreo modaks. They also have traditional treats like kala jamun, mathri, and a modern version of prasad modak cake. 
>>>
Home Bakeology 
WHERE: Chembur
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 850 onwards
TO ORDER: 7738013421

Meals on wheels

In the festive heart of the city where Lalbaughcha Raja reigns supreme, two sisters have started a food van that serves homemade sweet treats and family recipes. Their puranpolis, ukadiche modak and gulab jamun are everyone’s favourites.
>>>
Swami Samarth Food Van 
WHERE: Lalbaugh
WHEN: Till September 30
PRICE: Rs 20 per piece
TO ORDER: 8356092117

Vegan stories

Meethi kahani offers guilt-free sweets sans dairy or refined sugar for the health-conscious devotees. They have varieties of laddoos, barfis, and modaks for all occassions. Go ahead 
and indulge.
>>>
Meethi Kahani 
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
TO ORDER: meethikahani.com

Chocolatey goodness

Oozing with chocolatey surprises, Frannica Bakes offers assorted modak boxes with the addition of modak-shaped cakes for a surprise twist in the prasad.
>>>
Frannica Bakes 
WHERE: Mira Road
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 300 onwards
TO ORDER: @ frannica.bakes; Instagram

Something for everyone

Baxter Bakes is offering Ganpati prasad with a continental twist. Think modak-shaped chocolates in flavours such as dark chocolate, and ras malai to suit every palate.
>>>
Baxter Bakes
WHERE: Ulhasnagar, Thane
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 250 onwards
TO ORDER: 9076428119

A hamper of modaks

Cookies get a seasonal twist at this dessert shop. You can choose from a box of 11 and 21 modaks with flavours such as paan, gulkand, Nutella, and rose-flavoured modak hampers.
>>>
Cake me Away by Vira 
WHERE: Vasai
WHEN: Ongoing
PRICE: Rs 201 onwards
TO ORDER: @cakemeawaybyviraa; Instagram

life and style sunday mid-day indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Food and drink Lifestyle news ganesh chaturthi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK