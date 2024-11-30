Breaking News
From music to games: Explore these interesting events in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 01 December,2024 12:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Akshita Maheshwari | smdmail@mid-day.com

What: Flat 15 pct off » Where: Episode One, Powai » When: Tomorrow » Cost: Rs 1,600 for two

From music to games: Explore these interesting events in Mumbai this week

Representation pic

Listen to this article
From music to games: Explore these interesting events in Mumbai this week
A roll of dice



Gather your crew for an epic day of fun at the MeepleCon. Explore a variety of games, from timeless classics to exciting new releases. Compete in thrilling tournaments or enjoy casual play in our family-friendly zone—perfect for gamers of all ages. This is your chance to bond, laugh, and create memories with friends and family.
WHEN: Dec 7
WHERE: Phoenix Marketcity
PRICE: Rs 1,000 onwards
TO BOOK: insider.in


Nostalgia night

Rediscover childhood wonder with Rambo Circus’ thrilling act! From dazzling laser shows and playful slinky performances to jaw-dropping sky walking and juggling on balls, every act is packed with entertainment. With clowns spreading joy and a blend of classic and modern circus artistry, this 90-minute spectacle is perfect for all ages.
WHEN: Till Dec 15
WHERE: Gen AK Vaidya Ground, Borivali
PRICE: Rs 350 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

A southern affair

After massive success in Delhi’s electrifying show, South Side Story is back with a bang in Mumbai. Catch artists like Yung Raja, Vedan, Sooraj Santhosh, and Pal Dabba, and Agam - The Band, that headlines the fest. 
WHEN: Dec 14
WHERE: NESCO- Hall 2, Goregaon
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
TO BOOK: skillboxes.com

Deewani for Kailash

Get ready for a magical evening with Kailash Kher! Known for his soulful voice and timeless hits like Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, and Ya Rabba, Kailash Kher’s music speaks straight to the heart. From love to spirituality, his songs bring people together in the most beautiful way. Be ready for a night full of incredible energy, unforgettable moments, and pure musical magic.
WHEN: Dec 6
WHERE: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion
PRICE: Rs 1,699 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Mitali Chetan Advirkar and Chetan Hemant Advirkar
Live event painters 
AVAILABLE FOR: Painting events such as weddings, cocktail parties, private parties etc. live
Instagram: @liveindianpainter
Contact: 9867800410 | mitaliarts@gmail.com

Looking to add an artistic touch to your big day? Meet artists Mitali and Chetan Advirkar, a duo who have been transforming weddings into live art since 2019. What started as a thoughtful lockdown gift for a friend’s wedding quickly turned into a full-fledged passion. “It wasn’t planned; we just did it on the spot. The response was great, and soon other friends asked us to do the same,” recalls Mitali. Since then, they’ve painted at over 500 events, capturing the magic of weddings, cocktail parties, and more. Arriving at venues early, they take in the setup and vibe, translating the energy into stunning acrylic paintings. “We capture the essence of the event—the light, the energy—using a dynamic colour scheme,” Mitali explains. From paintings that portray the rituals to couples’ portraits, their creations are rich in detail and emotion.

RECOMMENDED BY: Shivani Naik. The Live Indian Painters are extremely talented! The painting was a surprise for my sister and brother-in-law at their wedding and they were so awestruck! Not only them, but the guests were amazed.

mumbai Lifestyle news things to do in mumbai culture news Arts and culture

