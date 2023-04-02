Easter 2023: These 6 places in Mumbai are serving delectable treats

From traditional treats to desserts with a spin on the classic, spoil yourself and your loved ones with these Easter goodies from across the city

Brimming with love

Fill your baskets with Easter eggs and bountiful spreads of delicious desserts from Bombay Sweet Shop’s limited-edition collection of Easter eggs, hot shahi buns (a cross between shahi tukda and hot cross buns) and a chocolatey Easter bag in which you can add all their cocoa goodies.

Bombay Sweet Shop

WHERE: bombaysweetshop.com

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

Go goan

Celebrate Easter with authentic Goan food from the Goan Poie, with options that include green or spiked sorpotel, pork and beef roast, tongue roast, roast chicken cafreal, and choris maas.

The Goan Poie

CALL: 9167164009

PRICE: Rs 900 per portion onwards

Old is gold

Keeping it simple (and delicious), the legendary American Express Bakery has their famous hot cross buns and Easter marzipan eggs, including the delicious hollow ones that have a sweet surprise inside.

American Express Bakery

WHERE: Byculla, Bandra and Santa Cruz outlets

PRICE: Rs 120 onwards

Pure indulgence

Easter Extravaganza by Love & Cheesecake includes a wide range of Easter cupcakes, mother hen Easter cake, carrot crème Easter cake, Easter bunny tea cake, Easter hens with decadent fillings, caramel-filled milk chocolate bar and chocolate eggs and marshmallows.

Love & Cheesecake

WHERE: www.loveandch eesecake.com

PRICE: Rs 150 onwards

Simple pleasures

From Simnel tea cakes to marzipan eggs in dulche leche, marzipan and truffle flavours and coconut cakes, Tanisha’s Mazgoan bakery is the perfect blend of the old and the new.

Sweet T’s bakeshop

CALL: 9619551048

PRICE: Rs 25 onwards

Colourful treats

Pink Rosette’s Easter menu includes a selection of delicious treats including cookies, cupcakes, cakes, and more that are perfect for friends and family get-togethers, and are loved by the little ones. There’s also an assorted Easter goodies gift box that would be just right for gifting, making your celebrations even more fun.

Pink Rosette

WHERE: Fort and Bandra outlets

PRICE: Rs 340 onwards