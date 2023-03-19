Gudi Padwa and Navroz 2023: Your guide to the best festive menus in Mumbai

Celebrate abundance of nature with eats that pay ode to regional festivities

Local flavours

Gudi Padwa is a springtime festival that marks the New Year. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, which typically falls on March or April. Every year, Aaswad celebrates this season by bringing various seasonal delicacies, especially eaten during this time. There’s also a special Chaitra thali that comprises fansachi bhaji, kajuchi usal (cashew curry), batata suki bhaji, aamras, ambe dal, masale bhaat, kadhi, kobi pachadi, special bhaji, saal papdi and kairi panhe.

Aaswad Upahar and Mithai Gruh

PRICE: Rs 100 onwards

WHEN: March 22 onwards, available for lunch and dinner

WHERE: Opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar West

A humble spread

In continuation with their thematic Sunday brunches, Mado Mado will be hosting a Gudi Padwa special brunch that will feature traditional delicacies like shrikhand puri, puranpoli, kothimbir vadi,

naralyache laadu, batate wade and kalya chanyachi amti.

Mado Mado by Fairfield

PRICE: Rs 2,222 per person

WHEN: Today, 12 noon to 3.30 PM

WHERE: Building 16B, Sakinaka Tele Exchange Lane, Andheri East

Taste of home

Supriya Mishra’s Shubharambh caterers serve delicious home-cooked Maharashtrian meals in Mumbai and Thane. This time, for Padwa special, there’s a thali that includes a choice of her famous puran poli or shrikhand puri, yellow potato bhaji, green vatana ,aloo vadi, varan bhaat, papad, and achar.

Shubharambh caterers

PRICE: Rs 180 onwards

WHEN: March 23

CALL: 98206 84252