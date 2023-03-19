Breaking News
Gudi Padwa and Navroz 2023: Your guide to the best festive menus in Mumbai

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Celebrate abundance of nature with eats that pay ode to regional festivities

Representation pic


Local flavours


Gudi Padwa is a springtime festival that marks the New Year. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, which typically falls on March or April. Every year, Aaswad celebrates this season by bringing various seasonal delicacies, especially eaten during this time.  There’s also a special Chaitra thali that comprises fansachi bhaji, kajuchi usal (cashew curry), batata suki bhaji, aamras, ambe dal, masale bhaat, kadhi, kobi pachadi, special bhaji, saal papdi and kairi panhe. 
>>>
Aaswad Upahar and Mithai Gruh
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
WHEN: March 22 onwards, available for lunch and dinner
WHERE: Opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar West



A humble spread


In continuation with their thematic Sunday brunches, Mado Mado will be hosting a Gudi Padwa special brunch that will feature traditional delicacies like shrikhand puri, puranpoli, kothimbir vadi, 
naralyache laadu, batate wade and kalya chanyachi amti.
>>>
Mado Mado by Fairfield
PRICE: Rs 2,222 per person
WHEN: Today, 12 noon to 3.30 PM
WHERE: Building 16B, Sakinaka Tele Exchange Lane,  Andheri East

Taste of home

Supriya Mishra’s Shubharambh caterers serve delicious home-cooked Maharashtrian meals in Mumbai and Thane. This time, for Padwa special, there’s a thali that includes a choice of her famous puran poli or shrikhand puri, yellow potato bhaji, green vatana ,aloo vadi, varan bhaat, papad, and achar.
>>>
Shubharambh caterers
PRICE: Rs 180 onwards
WHEN: March 23
CALL: 98206 84252

