Here's what you need to know about Romy Gill's new cookbook

This cookbook blends cherished family recipes with stories of heritage, migration and the vibrant flavours of her childhood in West Bengal

Growing up in West Bengal in a Punjabi family, author Romy Gill was exposed to a unique blend of flavours that shaped her culinary identity. Her travels across India and the countless stories shared by friends and families along the way inspired her to present recipes that reflect the rich culinary heritage of her childhood in her book, Romy Gill’s India: Recipes from Home, where she shares over 70 of her beloved family recipes.

Later this week, Gill will be launching her book at Magazine St Kitchen and will be in an intimate conversation with restaurateur Gauri Devidayal, along with a curated tasting experience inspired by the recipes in the cookbook.

What sets this book apart is its storytelling. “It’s not just a collection of recipes—it’s a journey. Writing it was deeply personal for me. It stemmed from my desire to capture and celebrate the diversity of Indian cuisine through the lens of my own experiences. I’ve woven in personal anecdotes, cultural insights, and memories that connect each dish to its roots. This book is a love letter to the vibrant and diverse food I grew up eating and an invitation for readers to discover the stories behind each bite.”

Gill recounts their family’s migration from Punjab to Burnpur, West Bengal, and the cultural exchange that ensued and highlights the role of women in preserving and sharing regional culinary traditions through marriage and migration. She fondly recalls the diverse and flavourful vegetarian dishes prepared at home, influenced by both Punjabi and Bengali cuisines; how street food played a significant role in her culinary experiences, with favourites like phuchkas, ghugni, and kathi rolls; and how festivals and community gatherings in Burnpur provided opportunities to learn about different Indian cultures and cuisines.

“Growing up in the small town of Burnpur, West Bengal, on a steel plant, I was surrounded by the incredible diversity of Indian food, culture, traditions, and rituals. It shaped how I see the world and deepened my understanding of how food is at the heart of every celebration in India. Through Romy Gill’s India, I want to take readers on a journey beyond cooking—into the rich stories, connections, and memories of each dish. I hope they feel inspired to explore the vibrant diversity of Indian cuisine and appreciate how deeply food is intertwined with our heritage, from everyday meals to grand festivities. More than anything, I want readers to feel the joy of cooking and sharing these recipes, just as they’ve brought joy and meaning to my life.”

In addition to the recipes, Gill imparts her culinary wisdom and invaluable tips to help you craft curries with confidence in your kitchen. Recipes for different spice blends, such as Tea Masala, Garam Masala and Chaat Masala, are provided, each with specific ingredients and preparation methods. With easy-to-follow instructions and readily available ingredients, every dish is designed with the home cook in mind, ensuring that your journey into Indian cuisine is as delightful as it is delicious.

Writing the book was an emotional and transformative journey for Gill, especially as it brought back memories of her lost friends and family. “Their recipes and the moments we shared around food are what I have left of them now. I wanted to preserve those memories, hold them close to my heart, and celebrate the dishes that shaped me into the chef I am today. One of the biggest challenges was revisiting the place where I was born and grew up in, West Bengal. This trip was essential for gathering stories and memories, but it also brought a sense of loss. The places I used to eat at, the street food vendors whose flavours were etched in my memory, were no longer there. The area where I grew up had changed. Deciding which recipes to include was a deeply personal process. I wanted to highlight dishes that represented not only my own experiences but also the memories of my family.”



Gill has carefully chosen recipes that were part of her younger self’s experiences and those that resonate with her now as a chef, author and broadcaster. They represent ingredients and techniques and the deep connections and joy that come from cooking and eating together. “One aspect I’m particularly excited about is the inclusion of recipes for Anglo-Indian cakes, which hold a special place in my heart. These cakes are delicious and bring back fond memories of my childhood when they were a regular feature at celebrations and tea times. They beautifully bridge the culinary traditions I grew up with and the ones I continue to cherish.”



AMRITSARI CHHOLE KULCHE

For readers who may feel intimidated by cooking Indian food, Gill’s advice is to start with the basics. “Indian cuisine is built on a foundation of spices and spice blends, so having a well-stocked spice cabinet is essential. Focus on staples like cumin, coriander, turmeric and garam masala—these are the building blocks of many dishes. Understanding the role of these spices and how they interact is key to creating authentic flavours. Start with one or two recipes that don’t require extensive preparation or unfamiliar techniques. Mastering the basics, like tempering spices in oil, will build your confidence.”

For the keema

4 tsp ghee or 40 ml sunflower oil

2–3 dried bay leaves

3 black cardamom pods

8 black peppercorns

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 inch cinnamon stick

10 large garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

25 small round shallots, peeled and thinly sliced

25 gm ginger root, peeled and grated (shredded)

2–3 green chillies, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

2 tsp salt

1 tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp chilli powder

3 tsp pomegranate molasses or 1 tsp tamarind paste

2 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi)

1 kg lamb mince

2 cups basmati rice

Method

Soak the rice in cold water in a large bowl for 30 minutes. Heat the ghee or sunflower oil in a large casserole dish (Dutch oven) over high heat. Once hot, add the bay leaves, cardamom pods, peppercorns, cumin seeds and cinnamon stick. As soon as they start to sizzle, add the garlic, stir, then immediately add the shallots. Cook for 5 minutes.



Add the ginger and chillies and cook for 10 minutes more, stirring regularly so they don’t burn. Add the chopped tomato and one teaspoon of the salt and cook for 3–4 minutes. Add the remaining spices, chilli powder, pomegranate molasses, and dried fenugreek leaves and cook for two minutes . Add the lamb mince, stir well to break it up, lower the heat, cover the pan with a lid and cook for 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While the keema is cooking, preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Drain the rice, tip it into a large saucepan, and fill it with boiling water. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and cook over a high heat for 3–4 minutes. Drain the cooked rice and layer it on top of the keema. Cover the dish and cook in the oven for 35–40 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve hot with dal, raita, and salad.