Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam
Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh
Aviation crackdown: AI under the microscope as DGCA issues order to remove three officers
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Kairi with a kombucha kick What you need to know about this new brew

Kairi, with a kombucha kick: What you need to know about this new brew

Updated on: 22 June,2025 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

A raw mango kombucha that channels childhood memories — tart, fizzy, and spiked with a green chilli twist

Kairi, with a kombucha kick: What you need to know about this new brew

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Kairi, with a kombucha kick: What you need to know about this new brew
x
00:00

Every year, his landlord would give them the first crate of kairis — raw mangoes that had fallen early and couldn’t be sold. That small, generous gesture sparked the idea of creating a new flavour of kombucha around this humble fruit for the team at Umami Brew.

Tangy, spiced, this fizzy kombucha brings back childhood memories
Tangy, spiced, this fizzy kombucha brings back childhood memories


“Kairi is deeply nostalgic for many of us. It takes us back to school days when fruit vendors outside the gates would sprinkle red chilli powder on the slices to balance the tang and give us that thrilling jolt down the spine.


Cyriac Thomas
Cyriac Thomas

Inspired by those memories, we decided to pair raw mango with green chillies — adding a spicy aftertaste to every gulp, just like back in the day,” says Cyriac Thomas, Founder of Umami Brew.

Spiced Kairi
Spiced Kairi

On a recent trip to Mysore, we tasted Umami Brew’s Honey Jun and Ginger Ale flavours at SAPA Bakery and found their taste to be very sharp and crisp. Last week, the Kairi Kombucha came home. It is like summer in a bottle — tart, tangy, and refreshingly effervescent. Made with raw green mango (kairi), it captures the sharp brightness of the fruit while balancing it with the natural fizz and funk of small-batch fermentation. It’s a playful twist on nostalgia, blending traditional Indian flavours with modern gut-friendly brewing.

Umami Brew is nestled on a sprawling seven-acre farm near Pune. Thomas tells us it was an intentional choice rooted in the ethos of the drink and the values his brand stands for — it’s all about staying natural, embracing the slow life, and finding joy in the little things. Just like we did in our city life, sipping the brew on the balcony.

PRICE: Rs 250
TO BUY: umamibrew.com

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

indian food mumbai food Food Food and drink pune Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK