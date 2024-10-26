Lookin’ like a colour bomb!

Want to try something new for your festive look, or panicking that you’ve left things till the last minute? We’ve got your back (and face)

Get that Moo Deng glow

Glowy, healthy looking skin is a thing of beauty, just look at how many fans the Instagram-famous pygmy hippo Moo Deng has won over with her dewy skin and natural, peachy blush! For those new to make-up, we recommend liquid or cream highlighters and blushes, which are easier to blend into the skin. We like Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Liquid Luminiser, which blends seamlessly with just the warmth of your fingers and a gentle stroking motion on the high points of the face—cheekbones, bridge and tip of the nose and the browbone. A word of caution: Moisturise beforehand to avoid any dry patches or bumps. Here’s a pro tip: Mix a wee bit of a lightweight moisturiser with your foundation to get a naturally healthy, skin-like finish.



Moo Deng

To get Moo Deng’s pretty pink-peachy blush, we like Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the shade Hope. It gives just the right flush of colour with a dewy finish, which is easier to blend than matte finish blushes. Here, we recommend using gentle dabbing motions to blend it in. For those with deeper skin tones, we recommend purple blushes. Don’t let the purple scare you, on deeper Indian skin tones it shows up as the prettiest pink flush. We like Lovechild Masaba’s creme blush in the shade Jamun Flush for the hydrated finish

it gives.

Be the mane event



Taapsee Pannu has been known to experiment with hair colour

If you’ve always wanted to experiment but held back because of the investment and maintenance involved, try semi-permanent colours from Paradyes. We’ve had our eye on their vibrant purples and pinks, and were pleased to find they are affordable and stay on for eight to 10 washes—long enough for the festivities, too short for regret.

Nailed it!

Don’t have the time or budget for a nail salon visit? Try DIY nail wraps from You Glo. Unlike a gel manicure, the wraps don’t need any drying time or the use of a UV lamp. Removal, too, is easier. If metallic nails are more to your taste for those taash parties, Sanfe has reusable stick-on nails in a blinding golden chrome that’s available on Swiggy Instamart too.

Eye see you



Beauty content creator Shantanu Dhope sports a holographic eye look. Pic for representation/Instagram

For an easy, eye-catching look we like the Holographic Eyeliner stick from Swiss Beauty, which shifts colours as you move. There are multiple shade combinations; we tried Northern Lights, which shifts from a metallic turquoise-green to a gorgeous chartreuse gold every time we turned our head. We tried it as a one-and-done eye shadow look and as a simple eyeliner, and found it worked pretty well.



We try on the holographic eyeliner. PIC/KIRTI SURVE PARADE

We can imagine quite a few make-up fiends—men and women—rocking this look. We would, however, recommend keeping your eyes closed for a couple of minutes to let the formula set and prevent fading. Other shade combinations include purple to pink, green to blue and pink to gold. An added bonus—we found this product on Swiggy Instamart too!

