Freedom fighters from Maharashtra continue to motivate us with their riveting thoughts and speeches. Here’s how you can read their speeches and be inspired this I-Day

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Discover the inspiring words of Maharashtra's freedom fighters

The architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar To understand one of the greatest minds in our country, one doesn’t have to look far, as Babasaheb’s speeches, interviews and books are well-documented and are easily available in print and digital formats. He is quoted as saying in a Mumbai speech—“I do not want that our loyalty as Indians should be in the slightest way affected by any competitive loyalty whether that loyalty arises out of our religion, out of our culture or out of our language. I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians”. This pursuit of a unified nation was always a part of his public addresses. Resources are aplenty to understand him better—the easiest and the most reliable one being the Parliament library, where each of his speeches in the House are documented.

eparlib.nic.in

Ravindra Kelekar

Ravindra Kelekar was a noted Indian author who wrote primarily in Konkani, though he also wrote in Marathi and Hindi. A Gandhian activist, freedom fighter and a pioneer in the modern Konkani movement, he was a well-known Konkani scholar, linguist, and creative thinker. A Padma Bhushan recipient, Kelkar wrote 100 Konkani books, poems and was known as the Mahatma of Goa. The author died in 2010, having written one of his most popular books, Kaleidoscope: Konkani Essays just two years prior. It is considered one of the most well written books on a myriad of subjects that always fascinated Kelkar, like health, education, environment and travel.

archive.org

Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Called the father of Indian Independence struggle by many, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a stalwart of the freedom movement in Maharashtra. His iconic slogan, “Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it” continues to instil patriotism in every Indian. The freedom fighter wrote several books and was one of the most skilled orators of his time. He is also one of the few whose rousing speeches were well-documented.

vifindia.org

Pandurang Sadashiv Sane

From 1930-47, Sadashiv Sane participated in different agitations, was arrested on eight occasions and was imprisoned in the jails at Dhule, Tiruchirappalli, Nasik, Yeravada, and Jalgaon for a duration of six years and seven months. He also observed hunger strikes on seven occasions. He loved using khadi as a symbol of self-reliance and patriotism. His autobiography, Shyamchi Aai, is vital in understanding life in rural Maharashtra under the British Raj.

Amazon

Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Speeches can mould a leader’s influence on society, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale was a master in this sphere. The Dhananjayrao Gadgil Library has documented the leader’s passionate speeches that made the nation look up to him as a tall figure in the freedom struggle. His speech—Female Education in India—is just another example of what made him a visionary. His bold views countered caste equations and customs which keep the society tied down.

dspace.gipe.ac.in