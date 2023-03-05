Holi 2023: Celebrate the festival with coffee flavoured thandais, dance and gujiyas

From holi bashes to thandai coffee, the festival of colour just got more vibrant in the ‘hood this year
Thandai
Get colourful
Khandani Rajdhani’s Rangeelo Holi festival is back with thandai, mawa gujiyas and a special course of appetisers, drinks, and main courses. Setting the spirit, handmade multi-coloured silk thread bangles will be given to all ladies who come to dine.
Khandani Rajdhani
WHEN: March 7 to 12
PRICE: Rs 625 onwards
WHERE: All outlets
Thandai in your coffee
Coffeeza’s newly-launched thandai-flavoured coffee capsules, with notes of cardamom, almonds and fennel seeds are flavourful and refreshing. A blend of 100 per cent Arabica coffee, it can be enjoyed as a chilled, creamy milk-based coffee, perfect for the upcoming summers.
Coffeeza
PRICE: Rs 500 onwards
WHERE: Coffeeza.com and gourmet stores across Mumbai
‘Holi’wood nights
Dance to the rhythm of dhol tasha, and vibrant hues with your crew at Hitchki’s Holiwood bash. They’ve got an amazing lineup of 8 Diva DJs and a refreshing drink called Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi thandai shot as a complimentary drink during the event—you can get into the Holi mood!
Hitchki
WHEN: March 7, 9.30 PM onwards
ENTRY: No entry or cover charges
WHERE: Across all Hitchki outlets
Desi treats
What’s Holi without gujiyas, laddoo and thandais? Meetha, Goregaon has four types of gujiyas—chocolate, gulkand, malai, and karanji; flavourful kesar thandai, butterscotch thandai and masala milk in sugar-free variants too. Pair these with organic colours from Phool to make a hamper for friends and family. There’ll also be live stations of samosa, jalebi, and thandai on March 7 and 8
Meetha
PRICE: Rs 600 onwards
WHERE: Meetha, SV Road, Goregaon
Psychedelic thrills
Besides treats like thandai bhaang, jalebi, and in-house Jägermeister brownies, the Holi bash this year at Silly has hosts Karan Khatri from Mainstreet, Billy, Chirag/Aashka, and TSS and on set would be Rhone Antone, Shaan Gidwani, Aadil Badshah for a day of songs and masti.
Silly
WHEN: March 7, 11 AM onwards
ENTRY: No entry or cover charges
WHERE: 5th Lane, Khar West