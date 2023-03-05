Holi 2023: Celebrate the festival with coffee flavoured thandais, dance and gujiyas

From holi bashes to thandai coffee, the festival of colour just got more vibrant in the ‘hood this year

Thandai

Get colourful

Khandani Rajdhani’s Rangeelo Holi festival is back with thandai, mawa gujiyas and a special course of appetisers, drinks, and main courses. Setting the spirit, handmade multi-coloured silk thread bangles will be given to all ladies who come to dine.

Khandani Rajdhani

WHEN: March 7 to 12

PRICE: Rs 625 onwards

WHERE: All outlets

Thandai in your coffee

Coffeeza’s newly-launched thandai-flavoured coffee capsules, with notes of cardamom, almonds and fennel seeds are flavourful and refreshing. A blend of 100 per cent Arabica coffee, it can be enjoyed as a chilled, creamy milk-based coffee, perfect for the upcoming summers.

Coffeeza

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

WHERE: Coffeeza.com and gourmet stores across Mumbai

‘Holi’wood nights

Dance to the rhythm of dhol tasha, and vibrant hues with your crew at Hitchki’s Holiwood bash. They’ve got an amazing lineup of 8 Diva DJs and a refreshing drink called Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi thandai shot as a complimentary drink during the event—you can get into the Holi mood!

Hitchki

WHEN: March 7, 9.30 PM onwards

ENTRY: No entry or cover charges

WHERE: Across all Hitchki outlets

Desi treats

What’s Holi without gujiyas, laddoo and thandais? Meetha, Goregaon has four types of gujiyas—chocolate, gulkand, malai, and karanji; flavourful kesar thandai, butterscotch thandai and masala milk in sugar-free variants too. Pair these with organic colours from Phool to make a hamper for friends and family. There’ll also be live stations of samosa, jalebi, and thandai on March 7 and 8

Meetha

PRICE: Rs 600 onwards

WHERE: Meetha, SV Road, Goregaon

Psychedelic thrills

Besides treats like thandai bhaang, jalebi, and in-house Jägermeister brownies, the Holi bash this year at Silly has hosts Karan Khatri from Mainstreet, Billy, Chirag/Aashka, and TSS and on set would be Rhone Antone, Shaan Gidwani, Aadil Badshah for a day of songs and masti.

Silly

WHEN: March 7, 11 AM onwards

ENTRY: No entry or cover charges

WHERE: 5th Lane, Khar West