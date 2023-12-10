Rockstar releases first trailer for GTA VI

There is no word on the PC release for the game. Unfortunately, the game will take more than a year to launch

Rockstar has finally released the first trailer for GTA VI. The game seems to have a female lead this time and will be based in Vice City. In the trailer on Rockstar’s YouTube channel, you can see several interesting things, including Ocean View Hotel from the GTA Vice City. It wasn’t clear from the trailer if the video was CGI or in-game footage. However, even if some of it is in-game, it will be a very good-looking game. From the trailer, it seems like the game will be available sometime in 2025 and will possibly be only on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. There is no word on the PC release for the game. Unfortunately, the game will take more than a year to launch.

Dating Apps Favour pretty Users

A recent study by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Washington has shed light on a significant popularity bias in online dating app algorithms. Published in Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, the study analysed data from over 2,40,000 users of a major Asian dating platforms, and found that users with higher average attractiveness scores are more likely to be recommended by the platform’s algorithm. The platforms tend to recommend popular users more frequently to boost user interaction and revenue through ads, subscriptions, and in-app purchases.