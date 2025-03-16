Taste of two traditions

Explore the stories behind Parsi cuisine’s iconic delicacies that blend Persian and Indian influences

Every dish in the Parsi cuisine carries a legacy reflecting the community’s love for bold flavours and rich culinary heritage. It is a beautiful blend of Persian roots and Indian influences, resulting in unique dishes that tell stories of tradition, adaptation, and celebration. Jasmine Singh, Partner, Gallops Restaurant, shares the story behind some iconic Parsi dishes that stand out for their history and taste:

Gajar mewa nu achar

This beloved condiment synonymous with Parsi food, was born out of the amalgamation of Persian food habits and long with the local Gujarati cuisine. The gajar mewa nu achaar is, in a way, our version of a Gujrati chunda made with carrots instead of mango, seasoned with more chilli and enriched with dry fruits from Persia. Kolah pickles from Navsari have been famous for their pickles.

Doodh na puff

This delicate, cloud-like winter delicacy is believed to be inspired by North India’s malaiyo or nimish. We Parsis added our touch with hints of vanilla and fragrant rose water, elevating its subtle sweetness. Made by expertly frothing chilled full-cream milk and skimming off the airy froth, each glass is a light, velvety delight — an actual labour of love, prepared only during the colder months when the air lends itself to creating this ethereal treat.

Dal ni pori

Traditionally prepared for special occasions, it is believed to have evolved from the puran poli. We added our signature touch by enriching the filling with charoli seeds and a hint of nutmeg, creating a thicker, more indulgent version. Each bite is a perfect balance of sweet lentil filling encased in a soft, golden crust.

Vangna ni biryani

This fragrant rice dish has stuffed brinjals at its heart. The Parsis blended their love for pulao with Gujarat’s stuffed brinjals, filling them with a rich mixture of coconut, peanuts, sesame seeds, and aromatic masalas. Gently cooked and layered into basmati rice, this hearty biryani reflects the community’s embrace of local flavours while preserving their Persian roots.

Parsi sev

A symbol of celebration and sweetness, Parsi sev is prepared on auspicious occasions to mark new beginnings and spread joy. As the Parsis say, ‘monu mithu karwanu’—sweeten the mouth for good luck. Adapted from Indian sweet vermicelli, we gave it a distinct Persian touch with rose water, lending a delicate floral note. The sev is slowly roasted in ghee to a golden hue, then adorned with a generous sprinkling of nuts and dried fruits.

