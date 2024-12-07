Citing Chhota Bheem’s popularity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently lauded the country’s growing influence in animation. We scoured for a few Indian animated films you can watch and marvel at some of India’s best talent in the field

Tokri (2018)

Made by Studio Eeksaurus, Tokri’s story was sparked by a real-life encounter: a young girl selling baskets at a Mumbai traffic light. This poignant incident ignited director E Suresh’s desire to shed light on child poverty and the harsh realities of street life. He chose the laborious medium of clay animation to bring this tale to life, breathing soul into inanimate objects. A passionate team of young artists embarked on an eight-year journey to create this heartfelt film. It won over 20 awards internationally, including the Best Animation Film award at the 65th National Film Awards 2018.

Where to watch: YouTube/@ShortOfTheWeek

Kandittund! (2021)

A delightful animated film by Adithi Krishnadas made for Studio Eeksaurus, the 12-minute Malayalam film celebrates the timeless charm of regional storytelling. This hand-drawn animation brings to life the whimsical ghost stories of P N K Panicker, a captivating storyteller. Through a blend of local language, music, and traditional animation techniques, the film pays homage to the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Kerala. It went on to win the Best Animation Film award at the 69th National Film Awards in 2023.

Where to Watch: YouTube/@studioeeksaurus

Ek Cup Chaha (2019)

A heartwarming two-minute animated short film by Sumit Yempalle. This Marathi film, subtitled in English, has used stop-motion animation and has been drawn with tea powder on a backlit glass. The film was the outcome of coursework done at the Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad, completed in 2019. But it captured the hearts of audiences, winning 14 awards and screening at numerous festivals. It follows a simple yet profound conversation between a father and son, shared over a cup of tea.

Where to watch: YouTube/@designiithfilms6164

Wade (2020)

An 11-minute short film by the Ghost Animation Collective, Wade is directed by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya and Kalp Sanghvi and each frame is hand-drawn. It’s a climate change horror story about the Sunderbans but takes place on Park Street in Kolkata. It follows climate change refugees in 2040, a post-climate change world, as they are attacked by an ambush of Royal Bengal tigers. The film was released in October 2020 and won the prestigious City of Annecy Award at the 2020 Annecy International Animation Festival.

Where to watch: YouTube/@ShortOfTheWeek

Good Morning, Mumbai (2011)

A powerful 13-minute short film, it was made as a student project by Rajesh Thakare and Troy Vasanth at the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. The film and animation quality has not aged, and it continues to be showcased to students of animation today. The film exposes the stark realities of overpopulation, poor sanitation, and the struggles of the urban poor in Mumbai. Its striking visuals and thought-provoking narrative highlight the plight of slum residents like Pandu, who are forced to endure inhumane conditions and neglect from authorities.

Where to watch: YouTube/@troyvasanthrajeshthakare918