This new cloud kitchen serves wholesome meals that nourish without compromise. And they wash their veggies with salt water and a herbal wash

Bang Bang Tofu

Listen to this article This new cloud kitchen offers healthy food with guilt-free indulgences x 00:00

Anyone who’s ever embarked on a clean-eating journey knows that the toughest battles are fought against distractions—those sudden cravings for pasta or that innocent-looking piece of cake that can throw your resolve out the window. But The Pure Kitchen, Guilt-Free Goodness, a cloud kitchen run by the folks behind Oleander Farms and Saltt, is here to change the game. Their mission? To make healthy eating effortless, delicious, and absolutely guilt-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The intention was to make healthy food more convenient,” shares co-founder Aaliya Ahuja. “I’ve always been mindful of what I eat but prefer finding healthier alternatives instead of cutting out foods entirely. That’s what The Pure Kitchen is all about—transparency, quality, and taste.”



Key lime granola

The menu celebrates clean ingredients—no refined flour or sugar in sight. From low-carb delights to vegan treats, each dish is crafted to nourish the body without sacrificing flavour. They’re big on transparency, too, offering detailed protein breakdowns for every meal. Natural alternatives like monk fruit, coconut sugar, and raw honey replace refined sugars, making every bite clean and satisfying. They wash their veggies with a three-step process: rinse, rinse with sea salt, and clean with herbal wash.

We started our tasting with the key lime granola (Rs 275), which is zesty and packed with nuts (including pecans) and seeds. The subtle hint of key lime in the yoghurt was a refreshing surprise, and at 570 calories, it’s ideal for a power breakfast.



Pesto fusilli pasta

For lunch, the Buddha bowl salad (Rs 450) stole the show. Fluffy quinoa, crispy spiced chickpeas, and mixed greens came together beautifully, topped with a tangy strawberry and raspberry dressing served on the side. At 462 calories, it’s a wholesome yet light option.

The Bang Bang tofu (Rs 320), at 427 calories, was a flavour bomb. When paired with rice, these spicy, mouth-watering tofu bites can double as a snack or a main.

For the mains, we tried the pesto fusilli pasta (Rs 420). We couldn’t resist adding baby mozzarella for an extra Rs 50, and it was worth it. The dish was zesty, garlicky, and herbaceous—everything you want from a good pesto pasta.



Ragi chocolate cake

Dessert was no less impressive. The bajra banana cake (Rs 350), despite being 441 calories, offered complex carbs that left you satisfied without the guilt. The ragi chocolate cake (Rs 420), at just 263 calories, was rich and moist and proof that healthy desserts don’t have to be boring.

The Pure Kitchen proves that healthy eating doesn’t compromise flavour or break the bank. While the price point might seem a bit higher than your average meal delivery, the quality of ingredients, generous portions, and transparency around nutrition make it worth it.

TO ORDER: Swiggy and Zomato