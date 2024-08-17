Breaking News
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > What will you celebrate today

What will you celebrate today?

Updated on: 18 August,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priya Rupani | mailbaug@mid-day.com

It may seem like any other Sunday, but today marks six different national days all over the world, ranging from honouring discoveries to appreciating delectable delights!

What will you celebrate today?

Representation Pic

National Pinot-Noir Day




Wine lovers, it’s time to celebrate National Pinot Noir Day! Gather your friends and visit your nearest wine shop to indulge in this elegant dry wine, known for its cherry, raspberry, and earthy notes. Made from the renowned Pinot Noir grape, mainly found in France, this wine boasts a history as rich as its flavour, dating back to the Roman Empire in the first century AD. You can take your game to another level by attending wine workshops or pairing your wine with a charcuterie board.


National Fajita Day

If you can’t resist the sizzle of a mouthwatering fajita, celebrate National Fajita Day today! This Tex-Mex favourite, packed with flavourful spices and an irresistible aroma, dates back to the 1930s when Mexican cowboys wrapped less desirable cuts of beef with tomatoes, cucumbers, and spices in warm tortillas. The dish gained widespread popularity when Chef George Weidmann put it on the menu in 1982 at the Hyatt Regency.

National Helium Discovery Day

National Helium Discovery Day celebrates the 1868 discovery of helium by French astronomer Pierre Jules César Janssen in Guntur, India. While studying the sun, he identified a mysterious yellow light that wasn’t sodium—it was helium! To honour this scientific breakthrough, why not revisit the childhood fun of inhaling helium to create a high-pitched voice? For a safer option, write a note of thanks to the scientists, attach it to a helium balloon, and let it soar into the sky!

Bad Poetry Day

Not everyone needs to be Shakespeare—especially on National Bad Poetry Day! This quirky holiday, believed to be created by Thomas and Ruth Roy of Wellcat Holidays, celebrates the fun in writing terrible poetry. It’s a day for wordsmiths and literary enthusiasts to break the rules, mocking the concept of ‘poetry excellence.’ Embrace the hilarity by crafting bad poems based on famous works, compiling a cringe-worthy anthology, or sharing your worst creations on social media. Whether you’re testing your writing flexibility or just having fun, make sure your poetry is the “Bad”-dest of them all!

International Delivery Driver Day

Delivery drivers are everyday heroes, bringing us food, packages, and more right to our doorsteps. Celebrate International Delivery Driver Day by showing appreciation for these superhuman drivers who navigate all obstacles to ensure timely deliveries. Today is the perfect opportunity to thank them—consider giving a generous tip, making a thank-you card, or even signing up to be a driver for the day to experience their work firsthand. Let’s take a moment to recognise and celebrate the dedication of those who keep our lives running smoothly!

National Ice-Cream Pie Day

Every sweet tooth’s dream comes true on National Ice-Cream Pie Day! Combining two beloved treats, this dessert was popularised by Italian immigrants in the US around the mid-20th century, though its roots trace back to China. The recipe is delightfully simple: use a graham cracker or cookie base and top it with a slab of ice cream. Celebrate by crafting your own ice-cream pie or experimenting with unique flavours—some even add a splash of alcohol for extra indulgence!

Also Read: Princess Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil on the royal kitchen of Bhavnagar

Lifestyle news sunday mid-day mumbai Food culture

