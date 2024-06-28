Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Mid Day Specials In Indias wine country How Sula Vineyards is educating people about wine for the Indian palate

Mid-Day Specials | In India’s wine country: How Sula Vineyards is educating people about wine for the Indian palate

Premium

Updated on: 28 June,2024 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Situated in the heart of Nashik, Sula Vineyards is going beyond winemaking and selling wine to educating more Indians about the spirit in its different forms of white, red and sparkling types. They are taking it a step further by also demystifying the food you pair with it because it can easily be India and even kanda bhajia to start with

Mid-Day Specials | In India’s wine country: How Sula Vineyards is educating people about wine for the Indian palate

Representation Pic

About four hours away from Mumbai, Nashik may be warm but it has established itself as the perfect weekend getaway if not longer among its lush greenery for Mumbaikars looking to explore the region. While it is known to have many different kinds of attractions, the city has earned itself a reputation through the epithet of being called the ‘Wine Capital of India’ with as many as 52 wineries that have sprouted over the years. Leaving hot and humid Mumbai, on a hot summer day in late May, we drove down to explore the region. A few weeks before the monsoon arrived in Mumbai, the region with its balmy weather known for its wine but we were there not merely to guzzle it. At a time when spirits like gin, whiskey and rum are having their revolution in India, understanding the unique nuances of the spirit is a treat. Coincidentally, it is slowly becoming more popular in the country than before, shedding away its much-believed snobbery, according to winemakers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Food and drink

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK