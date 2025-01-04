New Year 2025: What’s the future of food?

From gourmet burgers and refined comfort food to local flavours and conceptual menus, Indian chefs share what to look forward to and what to leave behind

Kumaoni raita with an Indian bread

Keep it casual

ADVERTISEMENT

Colaba’s The Table’s Will Aghajanian feels 2025 will be all about dining experiences that are casual and laid-back, with food that’s thoughtfully crafted instead of being overcomplicated and intellectualised. Like the use of steel plates at his restaurant, or a 10 kg strawberry meringue pavlova that guests at a recent reverent event dug into with their glasses, or the old-school sundaes served in steel cups that are appearing in menus across the city. “There will be a comeback of timeless, classic dishes that evoke nostalgia and comfort instead of putting the spotlight on elaborate, tweezer-plated things,” he says.



Manuel Olveira Seller

Chef Manuel Olveira, the visionary behind La Loca Maria, Bandra and La Panthera, BKC echoes this sentiment with his own culinary philosophy. “Sometimes, chefs get carried away with fancy techniques and intricate presentations, making a meal feel more like a performance than a dining experience. While creativity in the kitchen is essential, taste should be prioritised.

Flashy tableside gimmicks, like smoke-infused nitrogen ice or fire, can be entertaining, but they often steal the spotlight from the actual flavours of the dish. Beautiful food is great, but what’s the point if it doesn’t taste good,” he asks. On those lines, Chef Alex Sanchez, Co-founder and chef, Americano and Otra feels that refined comfort food—think chef-driven tacos, pizzas, and burgers—will be the in thing in 2025.

Conceptual fluidity



Kashmiri Morel Musallam and Rijul Gulati

Rijul Gulati, Head Chef, Indian Accent, BKC feels menus in 2025 will break free from the traditional starters-mains-desserts framework. Instead, they will offer a seamless narrative tailored to individual preferences or shared experiences. Think of ‘journey menus’ that adapt to the diner’s pace and palate and speakeasy-style offerings that prioritise intimacy and exclusivity. These menus are about connection and thoughtful creativity, where every dish feels like it was crafted just for you.

Entertaining at home

Chef Manu Chandra, co-founder LUPA and Single Thread Caterers, Bengaluru, predicts a manifold increase in the home entertainment scene. “The focus will be on high levels of execution and curation,” he adds.

Listen to the gut



Pinky Chandan Dixit

Beena Norhona, Head chef of Gigi and Lyla says, there’ll be more focus on foods that boost health, with gut-friendly ingredients and dishes that improve well-being.

Make it fine



Corn Ribs and Alex Sanchez

Sanchez feels there will be a surge in fine-dining restaurants with counter seating and tasting menus. Gulati adds that the era of rigid rules in fine dining is fading. Diners now seek a perfect balance of sophistication and comfort, where high-quality food and exceptional service meet a relaxed, welcoming vibe. Think restaurants with unpretentious plating, open kitchens buzzing with life, and an emphasis on enjoyment over etiquette. It’s fine dining, but with your sleeves rolled up.

Going local



Will Aghajanian

A trend that will never go out of fashion. Norhona says, “People will want food made with ingredients grown or found nearby, celebrating local flavours and cutting down on long-distance sourcing.” Olveira adds, “We need to move away from processed foods that disconnect us from fresh ingredients. Embracing local produce leads to better-tasting food and helps our communities.” Sanchez thinks regional Indian cuisines will be highlighted in new and exciting ways by young and upcoming chefs.

Aghajanian says, “Embracing the flavours of our region over imported or frozen alternatives will be adopted. The habit of turning to imported ingredients only because they are perceived as ‘expensive’ when local produce offers the same, if not higher, quality must be refrained from. We use baby pomfret and sardines from Sassoon Docks as the hero ingredients of appetisers at The Table or dried mahua flowers in a mole sauce and sweet winter green peas from Jaipur, served with ricotta.

Gulati too feels the spotlight will shift to forgotten regional recipes and Indigenous ingredients. Think of chakra, phalsa, karanda, black rice from Manipur and red rice from the Himalayas redefining fine dining. “For me, everything that grows within the country is local. We are blessed with nature,” he adds.

Going veg



Tacos and Beena Norhona

Norhona feels Plant-based dishes will take the next step, with chefs creating exciting, gourmet options that make vegetables the hero.

Experience-based dining and bars

Chandra also predicts more engagement with the diners and more story-led dining will be the focus.

Let’s travel

Pinky Chandan Dixit, co-founder Aamchee says enjoying seasonal produce is better than having global produce flown down when it is not integral to the dish. How about you travel and enjoy the food at the source? Even in India, let’s travel to Shillong or Kerala to enjoy a dish and learn about where our foods come from and soak in the culture.

Also Read: Flavours of India: A cultural journey through the kitchens of Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and Rajasthan

Global flavours, sustainability

Global flavours will continue influencing menus, with chefs looking for unique flavour profiles and culinary-style mash-ups. This trend reflects diners’ growing appetite for bold, unexpected combinations that tell a story through food. Chandan says, “People want to know where their food comes from, so restaurants will focus on working with local farmers and producers. Diners care about the quality of their food and want it to be authentic. And as sustainable and wellness-driven dining takes centre stage, don’t ask for guilt-free desserts. If it’s a cheat day, let’s own it.”

Burgers make a return again



Gourmet Burger and Manu Chandra

It’s 2025, and burgers still have the terrible reputation of being clubbed under the fast food category. This must change, feels Chandra. On his menu at LUPA, Bengaluru, there is aged beef, sharp cheddar, house-made cucumber pickles on toasted potato bun, and a lamb burger with a seared lamb patty with jalapeños, chug, mint and cucumber tzatziki, marinated feta, arugula, and a toasted potato bun—all craft! Gourmet burgers will be back in the spotlight.

So last year!

>> All-encompassing multi-Asian concepts. There’s an oversupply, says Chandra.

>> Shock inducing street food combinations. It was only for the gram, says Chandra

>> Too many choices on the menu. Instead, focus on smaller, more straightforward menus with standout dishes, says Norhona.

>> Producing too much waste is criminal. Instead, work hard to reduce waste and find creative ways to use every part of the ingredient, says Norhona

>> Edible gold overload. Gold is pretty, but let’s leave jewellery on our necks, not our biryanis. Food should sparkle with flavour, not bling, says Gulati.

>> Too much storytelling. Dining should be about savouring the moment, not enduring a TED talk. Keep the tales short, crisp, and disruption-free, says Gulati

>> Truffle products. Truffle- fresh, oil, etc on everything must stop says Sanchez,

>> Insta-worthy food that prioritises looks over substance, says Sanxhez.

>> Best-of listicles says Sanchez

>> Small portion sizes are a big no no says Chandan.

>> Avocado toast. Please leave, says Chandra.