Are you suffering from digestive health issues? Experts suggest tips to beat the post-meal bloat

While hibiscus tea is being touted as the new Internet sensation to promote digestive health and reduce bloating, experts share other factors that may contribute to the dreaded bulge after your meals

If your meals are punctuated by lingering heaviness and a bloated sensation in your abdomen, take heart in the fact that you’re not alone. According to a 2021 survey, nearly 56 per cent of Indians suffer from digestive health problems, including bloating after meals. And while it’s easy to pass off this bloating as a ‘food baby’, the accompanying discomfort is often not as easy to ignore.

The main suspects

“Bloating is multifactorial, with no single cause but a range of contributing factors. Fluid retention, often linked to poor gut health, is a key element. Occasional bloating after eating out or consuming the wrong foods is common, but frequent or persistent bloating signals the need to address your gut health,” notes Luke Coutinho, an integrative lifestyle expert. He and Riya Desai, a senior dietician at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mira Road list out the following primary causes:



A high fibre-based diet is key to good gut health

>> Eating too much or too quickly: The post-meal bloat in particular may result from overeating or insufficient chewing, causing gas to build up in the body as these foods are processed. Further, eating extremely large meals can slow down digestion, which contributes to bloating. Eating too quickly or swallowing air while consuming food can trap excess air in the digestive system, exacerbating bloating.

>> Gassy concerns: Flatulence-inducing foods such as beans, carbonated drinks, or poorly cooked cruciferous vegetables can cause bloating, especially in individuals with compromised digestion. Foods high in fibre or complex carbohydrates such as whole grains and legumes can also cause gas, as they are fermented by bacteria in the gut.

>> Packaged guilt: Processed foods have a high sodium content, which can lead the body to retain water to maintain its sodium balance. The presence of sugars in these foods spikes insulin, further promoting ater retention.

>> Food sensitivities: If your body lacks the enzyme lactase, it cannot properly digest lactose found in dairy. This leads to gas, bloating, and diarrhoea. Some people find it difficult to digest gluten, a protein in wheat, rye and barley, which can also cause bloating and discomfort.

>> Constipation and dehydration: When stool builds up in the intestines, it can cause feelings of fullness and bloating. Sluggish bowel movements lead to increased gas production and abdominal discomfort. Consuming too little water can also contribute to fluid retention.



Herbs like parsley, coriander, dandelion extract and hibiscus are natural diuretics and can be effective measures against bloating

>> Poor gut health: Enzyme deficiencies can contribute to poor gut health, while gut dysbiosis, caused by factors such as medication, stress, or excess sugar and alcohol intake further disrupts digestive balance.

Floral fix

Hibiscus tea, made from the hibiscus flower (also known as Jamaica rose or hibiscus sabdariffa) is being suggested as an easy but effective solution to beat the bloat. The concoction, referred to as Jamaican tea, can be consumed either hot or cold, and is purported to have digestive benefits. “Parsley, coriander, hibiscus, dandelion extract, garlic and bell peppers serve as effective natural diuretics, helping to reduce water retention and bloating. Hibiscus tea is recommended for its potential to aid digestion and reduce bloating. It acts as a natural diuretic, helping the body eliminate excess water and combat bloating related to water retention.



Additionally, its mild laxative properties may help those experiencing constipation-related bloating” explains Coutinho. Dr Harsh Seth, consultant laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai Central, adds that hibiscus tea relaxes the muscles of the digestive tract, reducing cramps and discomfort. The tea also has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that further support gut health by easing mild digestive irritations. While these benefits are promising, Desai cautions that the effects may vary. “While hibiscus tea may help, it is not a guaranteed solution for everyone,” she advises.

Bloat-free lifestyle

To reduce bloating and support gut health, Dr Seth recommends eating smaller portions and eating slowly, while avoiding talking during meals to limit air swallowing. “Stay hydrated and gradually increase your fibre intake to prevent gas build-up. Avoid carbonated drinks and chewing gum, which can cause you to swallow more air,” he says. Including probiotics from yogurt or supplements can help balance gut bacteria and aid digestion. Opt for low-fat meals and have dinner earlier to allow for better digestion before bedtime. Desai also advocates avoiding artificial sweeteners as sorbitol and other sugar alcohols found in sugar-free foods can cause gas and bloating. Coutinho offers a more structured approach, to ensure optimal digestion and

metabolic health.



>> Pre-meal: Thirty minutes before eating, consume a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in water to aid digestion and reduce acidity.

>> During the meal:

>> First, eat vegetables: Begin with raw vegetables such as cucumbers and carrots, followed by cooked vegetables. This slows down the absorption of carbohydrates and promotes better digestion.

>> Then, proteins and fats: Depending on your diet, consume non-GMO tofu, pulses, or lean meats for protein, paired with healthy fats.

>> Lastly, carbohydrates: Conclude your meal with grains such as rotis, millet or potatoes.

>> Post-meal: After eating, sit in Vajrasana for four-five minutes, or take a slow walk for 10 minutes to further aid digestion and prevent bloating.

An indie upgrade

If sourcing hibiscus tea is too much of an effort, Coutinho offers an alternative that is just as effective.



Ingredients

>> 1 tbsp cumin (jeera)

>> 1 tbsp fennel (saunf)

>> 1 tsp bishop’s weed (ajwain)

>> 100 ml water

Method:

Combine ingredients in water and boil until the water reduces by half. Let it cool. Strain, and sip.