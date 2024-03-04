Under the weather? Try these recipes of comfort foods with unique twists

If you are looking for some innovation and twists in your regular comfort foods to relish during the common cold and flu, we have chefs sharing easy recipes on a platter

Lasooni Palak by Chef Hiren Mistry, Millo

Mumbai weather once again is oscillating between cool winds, unseasonal showers, and sudden rises in temperatures. These changes in the weather have again brought on a wave of common colds and flu. While cold medicines, home remedies and kadhas are our go-tos to seek relief from runny nose, headaches and coughing, comfort foods during this time offer a different kind of satisfaction.



From slurping on piping hot tomato soup to eating freshly prepared dal khichdi, the common cold and flu make for a perfect reason to seek comfort in simple foods.



However, if you are looking for some innovation and twists in regular comfort foods, we have chefs sharing easy recipes on a platter.



Tom Yum Soup

Ingredients:

Sliced chicken - 200 gm

Sliced carrot - 40 gm

Sliced tofu - 40 gm

Lemon grass, cut diagonally - 2 stalks

Kaffir lime leaves - 6 leaves

Sliced ginger - 1 tbsp

Sliced red chilli - 4 pieces

Chicken stock - 900 ml

Quartered button mushrooms - 50 gm

Lemon juice - 40 ml

Lemon wedges - 8 pieces

Sugar - 1 tsp

Salt to taste



Method:

1. Pour chicken stock into a wok and turn the heat to medium-high. Add lemongrass to it. Boil the stock for over five to six minutes, or until fragrant.

2. Add chicken, carrot, kaffir lime, ginger, fresh red chilli, and button mushroom. Reduce heat to get a nice simmer. Let the chicken and vegetables cook for the next six to eight minutes.

3. Turn down the heat to a minimum and add tofu, sugar, salt, and lemon juice.

4. Serve in the bowl with a few lemon wedges on the side.