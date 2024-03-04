Breaking News
Under the weather? Try these recipes of comfort foods with unique twists

Updated on: 04 March,2024 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

If you are looking for some innovation and twists in your regular comfort foods to relish during the common cold and flu, we have chefs sharing easy recipes on a platter

Lasooni Palak by Chef Hiren Mistry, Millo 

Mumbai weather once again is oscillating between cool winds, unseasonal showers, and sudden rises in temperatures. These changes in the weather have again brought on a wave of common colds and flu. While cold medicines, home remedies and kadhas are our go-tos to seek relief from runny nose, headaches and coughing, comfort foods during this time offer a different kind of satisfaction.  
  
From slurping on piping hot tomato soup to eating freshly prepared dal khichdi, the common cold and flu make for a perfect reason to seek comfort in simple foods.  
  
However, if you are looking for some innovation and twists in regular comfort foods, we have chefs sharing easy recipes on a platter.  
  
Tom Yum Soup  
Ingredients: 
Sliced chicken - 200 gm 
Sliced carrot - 40 gm          
Sliced tofu - 40 gm 
Lemon grass, cut diagonally - 2 stalks 
Kaffir lime leaves - 6 leaves 
Sliced ginger - 1 tbsp          
Sliced red chilli - 4 pieces  
Chicken stock - 900 ml 
Quartered button mushrooms - 50 gm 
Lemon juice - 40 ml 
Lemon wedges - 8 pieces  
Sugar - 1 tsp 
Salt to taste 
  
Method:  
1. Pour chicken stock into a wok and turn the heat to medium-high. Add lemongrass to it. Boil the stock for over five to six minutes, or until fragrant. 
2. Add chicken, carrot, kaffir lime, ginger, fresh red chilli, and button mushroom. Reduce heat to get a nice simmer. Let the chicken and vegetables cook for the next six to eight minutes. 
3. Turn down the heat to a minimum and add tofu, sugar, salt, and lemon juice. 
4. Serve in the bowl with a few lemon wedges on the side. 

