Breakfast to meal accompaniment: Here’s why Mumbai’s farsan tradition has stood the test of the time

Mumbai is home to a large number of farsan shops making farsan an intrinsic part of the city’s food culture. Mumbaikars are known to start and end their day eating farsan items. We spoke to some of the city’s iconic farsan shops to explore Mumbaikars love for this Indian cuisine

Farsan holds a special place in every Mumbaikar’s heart From being the daily breakfast to a taste enhancer, farsan is Mumbai’s staple food We speak to some of Mumbai’s iconic farsan shops to explore Mumbai’s love for this snack

Farsan is a popular type of Indian cuisine that refers to any kind of savoury snack from sev gathiya to khamani, dhokla and khandvi. Tracing its origin in the state of Gujarat, this food culture made its way into the heart of Mumbaikars. Today, for many, especially office-going Mumbaikars, farsan has also become their daily breakfast.



What makes it a favourite munching snack is its versatility as it ensures it caters to every pallet. To explore Mumbai’s love towards this Gujarati cuisine, we spoke to the owners of some of the city’s iconic farsan shops and Mumbaikars who dive deep into their common love for this food.



Ramesh Chedda (63), owner of Yours Truly CHEDDA, an 80-year-old farsan and sweets shop says, “Any farsan item made from besan is my absolute favourite, be it sev, fafda, gathiya or khaman. I can eat farsan every day.”



Yours Truly CHEDDA was established by Ramesh Chedda’s grandfather who shifted to Mumbai from Gujarat for a living. Earlier in the business of food grains, he chose to set up a farsan shop recognising people’s love for snack items. Today, the store takes pride in selling uncountable types of snack items, chocolates and sweets.