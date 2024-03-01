Spice, spice maybe? Indian chefs share recipes for innovative versions of classic Chinese dishes like chicken chilli and fried rice

Everybody loves classic Chinese food and with many opting for chicken fried rice, you can innovate with them in many different ways. Indian chefs say you can not only make a dry version but also add some seasonal vegetables and even serve them as skewers

Indian chefs say you can not only make a Garden Green Chilli chicken but also a blue butterfly pea vegetable fried rice, inspired from the classic to pair with any of these dishes that you like to to elevate your meal. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Key Highlights Share:





Everybody loves cheap Chinese food because of its familiar sweet, sour and spicy flavours Parents of Gen-Z folks have observed that they want to add a touch of their own to food With Chicken Chilli and Chicken Fried Rice, Indian chefs say you can innovate in many ways

Most of us in Mumbai who are used to street food has grown up eating cheap Chinese from the local ‘gaadi’. Over the years, it has become our comfort food, which needs to be indulged once a week if not more to fulfill our cravings. The touch of sweet, sour and spicy are a beautiful burst of flavours that are soothing and probably the best when eating while watching a movie with either friends or family. The best part about Chinese food is that it can also be made at home, and that is also what encourages Gen-Z to put on their chef’s hat and experiment with flavours according to their mood, as they reveal to us in an earlier mid-day.com article. (interlink the article in reference here)