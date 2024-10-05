Discover unique stories, features and products on these platforms

The podcast Women Who Dared, is an Indian production by StoryTokri.

“It’s better to die with dignity than live without self-respect.” These are the words of Rani Durgavati the warrior queen of Gondwana. The podcast

Women Who Dared, is an Indian production by StoryTokri. This podcast, originally meant for children, now has a lot of adult fans as it dips into the voices of women from throughout history and are the unsung heroines or in the very least not very known. The other story is that of Mary Anning who with the fossil brush found some of the greatest finds like the Ichthyosaur, plesiosaur and pterosaur skeletons but never got her due in a scientific community which was—you guessed right—was dominated by men. Well ladies, it has been centuries, but we hear you.

Minimal effort, seamless development

Trust AI tools to make Herculean tasks easy. Websim AI is a refreshingly easy and innovative tool that allows you to create apps, website prototypes, and experiment with web design ideas. And, you don’t need to know coding, web development or designing. With minimal effort, you can give the AI a simple text prompt or a URL to create your desired app or website.

Once the first draft is ready, you can edit and add what you need or make changes. What’s great about Websim AI is that its interface is straightforward and easy to use for beginners as well. The big perk: You can download the HTML files of the website you have generated with the tool and upload them on any web hosting platforms you deem fit. It’s also easy to develop simple games and to generate prototypes to showcase your ideas using this AI tool.

Short circuit

Looking for ground-breaking storytelling in bite-sized form? Short of the Week is the website revolutionising the short film world. Since 2007, founders Andrew Allen and Jason Sondhi have scoured the web for the freshest voices in filmmaking, giving them a stage to showcase their innovative works. With a network of 30,000 filmmakers and over 2,000 curated short films from 50+ countries, they have created a global hub for emerging talents. Whether you’re into drama, sci-fi, or animation, Short of the Week connects you to powerful, thought-provoking cinema—all of them under 40 minutes. Catch the best of what the internet has to offer and support the next generation of filmmakers at shortoftheweek.com!

Leather Dreams are made of this

The Black Canvas is a Mumbai-based brand founded by photographer and artist Khyati Dodhia. With a background in advertising, photography, and design, Dodhia’s passion led to the creation of TBC, where she first crafted a stunning hand-stitched black leather journal featuring Tree of Life art. Since then, her vision has expanded into a range of meticulously designed leather products. TBC collaborates with skilled craftsmen from Dharavi to create durable, high-quality, durable leather goods. Each material is handpicked and crafted with care, combining local talent with a commitment to homegrown businesses.

Carry your city with you

What if you could carry a bit of your city and its culture with you, and it got you compliments too? That’s what we like about this collection of city-themed jewellery from Khoj, which depicts cultural motifs from different places in India. Whether it’s “Mumbai cha Ganesha” or “Brij ke Kanha”, the collection has a bunch of handcrafted necklaces and ear rings with vibrant designs that have been painted onto fabric. The chunky hand-painted ear rings is a smart accessory to brighten up a regular outfit, and the chunkier necklaces are a statement piece for a day out.

