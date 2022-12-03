Apple's upcoming AR headset to run on xrOS operating system

It will also come with a dedicated app store, similar to the Apple TV and Apple Watch

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Apple's upcoming AR (augmented reality) headsets will reportedly feature the tech giant's own operating system 'xrOS' (extended reality).

According to Bloomberg, the tech giant decided to name the software powering its AR headsets 'xrOS' instead of the previously rumoured RealityOS or rOS, reports Gizmochina.

It will also come with a dedicated app store, similar to the Apple TV and Apple Watch.

The company is also developing a Software Development kit, which will allow third-party developers to make applications for the new platform.

It is still unclear when the new device will be launched but some reports indicated that the product might be launched in the first half of 2023, the report said.

In October this year, it was reported that the tech giant's AR headsets are likely to use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

The design of the upcoming AR devices are expected to feature mesh fabrics, aluminium, and glass.

It was rumoured that the company is working on three different AR headsets.

One of the headgear is likely to launch in 2023. It might cost up to $3,000 and include a pair of 4K OLED panels as well as 15 side-facing camera modules.

Also Read: New feature set to enable users to schedule LinkedIn posts

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever