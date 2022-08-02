Breaking News
Micro-blogging platform Twitter may soon let you see 'tweets per month'

Image for representation: iStock


Microblogging platform Twitter is testing a new feature that will let users see how many times someone tweets per month.

Reverse engineers spotted this in development about a month ago, but as of this morning, some Twitter users have shared that they have gained access to this feature, reports TechCrunch.

"This is part of an ongoing experiment in which we want to learn how providing more context about the frequency of an account's tweets can help people make more informed decisions about the accounts they choose to engage with," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying.

As per the report, in 2019, the Pew Research Center found that 10 per cent of Twitter users create 80 per cent of the tweets on the platform.

The study also showed that the median user on Twitter only posts twice per month.

As of last quarter, Twitter has 237.8 million monetizable daily active users.

Recently, the micro-blogging site said that it is testing a feature that will allow users to post images, videos and GIFs in one multimedia tweet.

The company confirmed the test and said it is available to some users for a limited time, adding that accounts can add tags to both photos and videos in the tweet.
 
