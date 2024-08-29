What do I do? I really liked her and would definitely see her again if she agreed to meet

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Have I messed up majorly here? x 00:00

I recently went out with a girl, and we had a great time, but I think I misread her intentions. I think she was hinting that she liked me and would like to see me again, but I didn’t catch on until a few days later. I haven’t messaged her since, and this is awkward because she now probably thinks I have no interest in her. If I ask her out again, she may assume I have gone back to her because no one else is interested. This could have been avoided if I had paid attention and just picked up on what she was saying. I can’t even use it as an excuse because she may then think I wasn’t even listening to her. What do I do? I really liked her and would definitely see her again if she agreed to meet.

Aren’t you overthinking this and creating imaginary scenarios that have no basis in fact? Everything you say assumes the worst on her part, which isn’t fair given that you haven’t chatted with her since that evening. Why not message, ask her out again, and see what happens before thinking of how best to respond? If she refuses to meet, it’s also possible that you have been misreading her actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

My boyfriend just broke up with me after three years of being together and I am devastated. There was no warning, no argument or signs that he was unhappy with this relationship, and I don’t even know if he wants to be with someone else. He doesn’t even take my calls now. I am confused because I keep replaying the past few times we have gone out and can’t think of a single thing I did wrong. What should I do?

If he doesn’t have the courtesy of giving you a reason, his cowardice is an act of disrespect. You can send him a message but, if he doesn’t respond, ask yourself if this is the kind of person you need to waste time on.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com