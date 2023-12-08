Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > She has suddenly blocked me

She has suddenly blocked me!

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

You should let things lie and absolve yourself if you genuinely believe you did nothing wrong.

She has suddenly blocked me!

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
She has suddenly blocked me!
x
00:00

Someone I dated for a month or so suddenly blocked me everywhere and stopped all contact without giving me a reason. I tried reaching out multiple times, asked if I had said or done something to offend her, and even apologised without knowing what exactly I was apologising for, but she never got back. I have replayed all our dates in my mind, trying to find out what could have caused this reaction from her, and all I recall is her enjoying my company and having a good time. This has caused me a lot of stress since then, because I have begun to doubt myself and I don’t know if I will be able to feel better until I have heard from her and found out what went wrong. What should I do?
You should let things lie and absolve yourself if you genuinely believe you did nothing wrong. People can have their own reasons for behaving the way they do, and you aren’t doing yourself any favours by thinking badly of yourself. Your self-esteem will probably take a beating, and you are entitled to feeling upset by what has happened, but without any communication from this person, you are simply flailing in the dark. If she wants to get in touch, she will. If she chooses not to, for whatever reason, that is her prerogative. She has clearly decided to not be part of your life. If you cannot let go, and insist on her being part of yours, there will only be anger or pain down this path. I suggest you go easy on yourself and learn to let go of things you have no control over.


My boyfriend had a bad relationship before he met me, and he is afraid to commit even though I know he loves me a lot. How can I make him change his mind?
You can acknowledge what he has gone through, give him time, and simply let him know how you feel about him, until he is stronger. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love love tips relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK