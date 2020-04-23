18-year-old gets stuck inside washing machine while playing hide-and-seek, fire fighters rescue her

An innocent game of hide-and-seek ended in a teenager getting stuck inside the washing machine, only to be rescued by fire-fighters. 18-year-old Amari Dancy was playing the game with her cousins when she thought of the washing machine as a good place to hide.

Little did she know that she would end up getting stuck there. One of the cousins saw her stuck in the washing machine, alerted others and called the emergency services for help. The teenager was quoted by NBC News as saying, "We already had hid underneath the bed, in the closet, and we couldn't go down into the basement...So, I was like 'Oh, ok, let's just hide in the washer machine."

Dancy also said that she was relieved after being rescued, "I was really worried to see if they were going to get me out or not. Once they figured out what to do... I just felt relieved. I just wanted to be out of there."

The ordeal faced by Dancy was shared on Instagram by her aunt Naomi Elizabeth, with videos of firefighters wearing masks and rescuing the girl by removing the top of the washing machine to make enough space to pull her out.

The post shared on Monday garnered 6,087 likes on Instagram with hilarious reactions pouring in the comments.

A user said, "I'm dying over here.. thanks for the laughs." Another user said, "I am glad her hair was did!!!" Third user asked, "Are you okay???? It’s funny and all but still want to make sure you are doing okay....." One user said, "Didnt ya mama teach you not to play with washing machines?"

