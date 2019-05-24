Aamir Khan is a proud father as he watches his son, Junaid's, play

bollywood

Aamir Khan took to his social media to share his proud feeling. He wrote, "Just saw a lovely play called 'A Farming Story', written by Vineet Bhalla and directed by Faezeh Jalali. Try and catch it"

A Farming Story

Aamir Khan who is known to choose his movies very carefully, recently enjoyed his son Junaid's play at Prithvi theatre. The actor was seen at the play recently and has urged his fans to watch the play as well.

Aamir Khan took to his social media to share his feeling of pride with his fans and followers. He wrote, "Just saw a lovely play called, 'A Farming Story', written by Vineet Bhalla and directed by Faezeh Jalali. Try and catch it, there is another show tomorrow at 12 pm at Prithvi."

The actor has urged everyone to go and watch his son's play as he calls it 'a lovely play'. Just like any proud father, the fabulous actor seems happy that his son has shown his skills set in a similar field of work.

Also read: Here's what Aamir Khan's fans from China gifted him

Delighting his fans, the actor changed the landscape of the Bollywood box office with his blockbuster success of Dangal where the film stays etched in the minds of the masses even today. Remarkable roles and wins at the box office have been a constant for Aamir with most of his projects.

Aamir Khan is known for his cult classic movies. Not just 3 Idiots, he is known to start trends with his films like Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, amongst many others. On Aamir Khan's birthday, the actor announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, as his next, which has already been creating buzz as one of the most awaited projects and is set to release on Christmas, 2020.

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha announced the release date of their upcoming film starring Aamir Khan. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni which will be directed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced with the association of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Also read: Aamir Khan hosts party for mother-in-law's 75th birthday

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates