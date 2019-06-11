Adah Sharma is having fun on the shoot of her web series, The Holiday
The Holiday is about buddies who embark on a voyage of self-discovery. While shooting for a scene at a store, the guys decided to turn cross-dressers. They didn't forget to pout as well, much to Adah Sharma's delight
The Holiday is Adah Sharma's digital debut. "I absolutely love to travel and as luck would have it my first digital series is titled The Holiday. It is a super exciting idea and we are shooting in Mauritius, a breathtakingly beautiful destination," Adah said in a statement.
The show depicts a group of friends who decide to go for a holiday and the madness that follows. "I am thrilled to be part of this crazy story of a holiday of a group of people dealing with the reality of what they expected to be an epic outing together," said Adah, who has featured in Hindi films like 1920 and Hasee Toh Phasee.
Apart from this, Adah Sharma is also thrilled about playing a man in a comedy film on sex reassignment surgery. The story of the film, Man to Man, revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Adah's character and later realising that she was biologically a man and became a woman after going through a sex reassignment surgery. She also shared it on social media and captioned it: "Man ! I feel like a woman # Man to Man The film [sic]"
Man ! I feel like a woman # Man to Man The film
Adah Sharma has also been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki. The 26-year-old actress is doing a period film after 1920, which released in 2008.
