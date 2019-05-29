Adah Sharma set for her digital debut with 'The Holiday'

web-series

Adah Sharma will make her web series debut with The Holiday. A major part of the show will be shot in Mauritius

Adah Sharma/picture courtesy: Adah Sharma's Instagram account

Actress Adah Sharma will make her web series debut with "The Holiday". A major part of the show, to be shown on The Zoom Studios, will be shot in Mauritius.

"I absolutely love to travel and as luck would have it my first digital series is titled 'The Holiday'. It is a super exciting idea and we are shooting in Mauritius, a breathtakingly beautiful destination," Adah said in a statement.

The show depicts a group of friends who decide to go for a holiday and the madness that follows.

Also Read: Adah Sharma: I look for roles that stress me out

"I am thrilled to be part of this crazy story of a holiday of a group of people dealing with the reality of what they expected to be an epic outing together," said Adah, who has featured in Hindi films like "1920" and "Hasee Toh Phasee".

Apart from this, Adah Sharma is also thrilled about playing a man in a comedy film on sex reassignment surgery. The story of the film, Man to Man, revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Adah's character and later realising that she was biologically a man and became a woman after going through a sex reassignment surgery. She also shared it on social media and captioned it: "Man ! I feel like a woman # Man to Man The film [sic]"

"I try to pick different characters from my debut 1920 to Commando 2 and Commando 3. This is the first time I'm playing a guy," Adah said in a statement. Naveen said it's the right combination of entertainment and a social message. "This film is a very different and interesting take on the burning issue of gender acceptance."

Also Read: Adah Sharma paired with Neil Nitin Mukesh in his brother's directorial debut

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates