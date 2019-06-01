Ajay Devgn pens a heartfelt note, after father Veeru Devgan's demise

bollywood

Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude towards everyone who prayed and supported his family during a tough time after the death of his father Veeru Devgan

Ajay Devgn and Veeru Devgn

Ajay Devgn's father and veteran Bollywood action choreographer and filmmaker Veeru Devgan passed away on May 27. In the moment of grief for the Devgn family, Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude towards everyone who prayed and supported his family during a tough time. Ajay took to his twitter handle and wrote, "We are grateful to all of you for the way you have shared our loss. Thank you all for the prayers and support".

Veeru Devgan passed away on May 27, 2019. He was admitted in Surya Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai. The late director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

The funeral of Veeru Devgan was held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6:00 pm on May 27, 2019, where Ajay performed the last rites. Several Bollywood celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Suniel Shetty, Salim Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor had arrived to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Veeru Devgan had choreographed fight and action scenes in many iconic films and worked with for major heroes such as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, and Jeetendra.

His filmography includes films like Inkaar (1977), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and host of other films. One of Veeru's most famous action scenes is son Ajay's first appearance on the silver screen - balancing on two bikes in his introduction in his 1991 debut film Phool Aur Kaante.

