Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan all set to enthrall the audience with Bharat

Ali Abbas Zafar

The Salman Khan-starrer and Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial, Bharat, is gearing up for an Eid release. Bharat reunites the blockbuster duo, Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan, who had earlier given the audience Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, two of the highest grossers of all time, offering the audience a potent dose of entertainment

The director Ali Abbas Zafar and superstar Salman Khan are looking to recreate the same magic on screen with Bharat. While Sultan was a soulful, yet entertaining, journey, Ali promises that his next, while in a different genre, is also a roller coaster ride with a man whose six-decade journey reflects that of the country.

Talking about all three films, Ali Abbas Zafar said, "All three are very different films in terms of story and genre. Tiger Zinda Hai was a big action franchise while Sultan was high on emotional quotient. Bharat is rich in family values but just as entertaining."

With their recent outing, Salman and Ali are out to enthral the audience with what is the most- awaited movie of the year. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Talking about the expectations from the film, Ali Abbas Zafar had said in an interview, "When the title of your film is 'Bharat' and you have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in it, there is an extra responsibility and that the film should live up to the name of the title. It is a relevant film today. The whole film is about unity and diversity and that a country is like a family."

Bharat is produced by Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Atul Agnihotri, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

