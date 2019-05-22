Bharat Turpeya song: Sukhwinder Singh's voice revives love for nation

music

Bharat's makers released another patriotic song, Turpeya, sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Salman Khan shared the song on his social media

Salman Khan in a still from the Turpeya song.

The makers of Salman Khan's Bharat unveiled yet-another track from the film, Turpeya. The song is a motivational track and revives love for the nation with its upbeat music and strong words. Turpeya is sung by Vishal and Shekhar featuring Sukhwinder Singh. Turpeya is a groovy one with Sukhwinder Singh's rustic voice.

Take a look at the song:

Salman Khan also took to his social media to release this song. Here's what he wrote: "Main turpeya ghar se dur! #TurpeyaSong [sic]"

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Originally, Priyanka Chopra was roped in to play the character of Katrina Kaif in Bharat. However, the former walked out of the film citing personal reasons and within a few days, news of her marriage with Nick Jonas started doing the rounds. Salman Khan, however, hasn't forgotten this move by Priyanka and takes a dig at the actress whenever asked about replacing her with Katrina Kaif.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

