Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's film title revealed - Chehre
Anand Pandit's mystery thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is titled Chehre
The film goes on floors from today. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited film together will be titled 'Chehre' and is all set to go on floors from today in Mumbai. This is the first time that the actors will be coming together for an intriguing mystery thriller produced by Mr Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jaffrey.
Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Bazaar and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.
Confirming the title and the shoot, producer Anand Pandit says, "Yes, we are delighted to announce 'Chehre' as the title of the film with Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. We are extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to seeing Mr Bachchan and Emraan onscreen for the first time!"
The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raahgir Yadav with Annu Kapoor. Chehre releases on February 21, 2020.
Top entertainment stories of the day
- Five things to watch out for in Student Of The Year 2
- Tabu on De De Pyaar De: Film has strong women who take a stand
- Tara Sutaria: Missed Will Smith's Aladdin but met him on SOTY 2
- Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif bag place in Indian Premier League final
- Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Akshat Singh: Had 20 days to prepare
- Watch: Giorgia Andriani shares a classical dance video, Arbaaz Khan praises it
- Bhavana Pandey: Ananya is a honeymoon baby; people calculated if she was conceived before marriage
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Student of the Year 2 Public Review