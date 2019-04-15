Ammy Virk, the reel Balwinder Singh Sandhu, is being trained by the real one for '83

bollywood

To ace the bowling style of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, the reel Balwinder Singh Sandhu - Ammy Virk - is taking bowling lessons from the real one for the film '83

Ammy Virk with Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk who's playing the role of former cricket legend Balwinder Singh Sandhu is also getting trained by him. Ammy Virk shared a picture on his social media handle where he is seen taking lessons from the former fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Ranveer Singh and team is preparing for their upcoming film 83 in Dharamshala. Ranveer Singh and the whole squad is getting trained under the legends themselves as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath share their guidance to the team.

Sharing a picture Ammy Virk wrote, "Spinning times are coming up!! Real training with my Reel avatar Balwinder Singh Sandhu sir from the Dharamshala boot camp. #Relive83 @AmmyVirk #BalwinderSinghSandhu @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @MadhuMantena @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @83thefilm".

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Kapil Dev, the legend himself is training Ranveer and now the reel Balwinder Singh Sandhu (Ammy Virk) is being trained by the real one. There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen.

Tracing the historic victory of the 1983 World Cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be Ranveer Singh's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important events in Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at various locations and will be going on floors early next year. Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it's maiden World Cup win, 1983's World Cup stays to be one of the most memorable events in the minds of cricket fans. Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

