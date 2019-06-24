Anil Kapoor to be part of Retrospective of Indian Cinema at the 10th Jagran Film Festival
Commenting on the Jagran Film Festival, Anil Kapoor said, "JFF has grown impressively over the years. I am honoured that JFF has chosen to screen my films in the Retrospective of Indian Cinema section"
The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will include a showcase of the legendary film actor and producer Anil Kapoor in the Retrospective of Indian Cinema section by screening his best known and award-winning films.
Anil Kapoor has worked in more than 100 films, including Bollywood and international films, and several TV series. He started his acting career with small roles in movies like Hamare Tumhare (1979) and Ek Baar Kaho (1980). The Hindi film Woh Saat Din (1983) where he worked as the lead actor, got him appreciation and recognition in the film industry. Kapoor won his first Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Role in the film Mashaal and second Filmfare Award for the Best Actor in the film Beta.
Kapoor's first role in an international film was in Danny Boyle's Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, for which he shared the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Iconic movies of Anil Kapoor include Lamhe, Mr India, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Mashaal, Tezaab, Woh 7 Din, 1942 – A Love Story, Nayak and Total Dhamaal, among others.
Kapoor has also appeared in Hollywood movies like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Slumdog Millionaire, to name few. He also dawns the hat of a producer and has produced films like My Wife's Murder in 2005, Gandhi, My Father in 2007, Shortkut: The Con Is On and Aisha etc . Gandhi, My Father bagged the National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention.
The Jagran Film Festival kickstarts in Delhi from July 18 and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.
